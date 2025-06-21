American Stealth Bombers Go Airborne As Israel/Iran War Rages: DETAILS

American stealth bombers are in the air bound for an unknown location as the Israel/Iran war continues.

All eyes have been on President Donald Trump and the United States military to see if America will get directly involved.

It really boils down to one very simple fact:

Only the B-2 stealth bomber can drop the bunker busters capable of destroying Iran's Fordow enrichment facility.

Seeing as how the United States will never share the B-2 stealth bomber or the GBU-57 - a 30,000 pound bunker buster - only the USA can carry out such a strike.

B-2s go airborne to unknown location.

Flight data appears to show that multiple B-2 bombers departed from a base in Missouri at some point late Friday night/early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.

The exact number of bombers is unknown. The Israel Times reported it was only two, but the popular X account OSINTdefender said the number could be much higher.

The Aviationist reported that multiple refueling tankers have also gone airborne to support the bombers.

The Jerusalem Post speculated the bombers are headed to Guam, but that will certainly not be the final destination if they briefly land there.

The likely destination is Diego Garcia. For those of you who might be unfamiliar with the location, Diego Garcia is a small island in the Indian Ocean that is often referred to as "an unsinkable aircraft carrier."

It's within striking distance of just about any enemy you can imagine, and remains outside of range of an Iranian retaliatory strike.

You can see the distance between Iran and the island in the photo below.

I spoke with a military contact of mine early Saturday morning about the bombers being deployed to an unknown location.

He put it about as clearly and simply as possible. He made it clear Iran will have no idea what is coming if multiple B-2 bombers are sent in for an attack.

Iran's air defense network has been decimated by the Israelis, and even if it hadn't, B-2s and American stealth fighters would still be able to defeat it.

The B-2 isn't the only highly-advanced aircraft America has that we will never share. We also have the F-22. Would you like to guess where multiple F-22s currently are? You guessed it.

The Middle East.

It will be fascinating to see how things play out over the coming days, but there's no doubt the situation remains incredibly fluid. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.