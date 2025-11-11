America's New Doomsday Weapon Surfaces In Unexpected Fashion, Will Terrify The Enemy: PHOTOS

America's new nuclear weapon has been spotted, and it's a serious problem for the USA's enemies.

The United States continues to develop new weapons systems in order to ensure that we never lose our military supremacy.

The enemy is always evolving and developing new threats to the USA. In order to stop them, we have to keep our foot on the gas.

That now includes a new nuclear missile.

New nuclear missile spotted on B-52.

Photographer Ryan Watamura shared a handful of photos on Instagram showing a B-52 flying low with an unknown missile being carried.

The Aviationist identified the weapon as the AGM-181 Long Range Stand Off (LRSO) missile. That would appear to be America's newest nuclear-capable weapon, and the Air Force has never publicly confirmed that it's in its inventory, according to the same report.

You can check out the awesome photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is the second time the AGM-181 nuclear cruise missile has been spotted, according to the same report. The outlet also reported that the doomsday weapon can be carried on the B-52 (as it is in the pictures) or the B-21 Raider, a highly-advanced next-generation stealth bomber.

The United States remains the only country in the world with operational stealth bombers, and the B-21 will eventually replace the B-2.

While much of the information surrounding the B-21 is highly-classified, you can bet the house that it's the most advanced bomber in the history of aviation. The entire aircraft is designed to defeat the most advanced air defense systems and then annihilate the target without the enemy ever knowing it was even there.

Now, it will have the AGM-181 to help get the job done if it's necessary.

What do you think about America's growing arsenal? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.