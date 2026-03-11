America's New Superweapon Caught On Camera As Iran War Rages: PHOTO

America's next generation stealth bomber might have been photographed in the wild for the first time ever.

The U.S. military is front and center at the moment, due to the war against Iran absolutely raging at an unreal tempo.

The military continues to hammer a wide variety of targets, and strikes have been conducted with B-2 stealth bombers. The B-2 is currently the premier stealth bomber in wide use in America's arsenal.

However, that will soon be changing with the introduction of the B-21 Raider.

B-21 stealth bomber caught on camera.

The B-21 is America's next generation stealth bomber, and it was formally introduced to the world in late 2022. However, very little is known about the plane's capabilities, and for good reason. The military has no interest in revealing the secrets behind the most impressive stealth technology ever created.

Having said that, I have no doubt the B-21 is 100% capable of dominating any battle space it enters. Military technology enthusiasts now have a new look at it.

A photo tweeted by @minor_triad of a B-21 with a refueling tanker exploded on X late Tuesday afternoon. You can check out the photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The War Zone reported that the photo was taken somewhere over the Mojave Desert, and the refueling tanker likely came from Edwards AFB.

Pretty crazy the plane was first introduced in December 2022, and it's now March 2026 when we see it out in the wild.

I guess the government still has some capabilities when it comes to keeping secrets.

What do you think about America's next generation bomber? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.