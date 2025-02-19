America's Most Powerful Weapon Caught On Camera, Footage Is Beautiful: WATCH

A B-2 stealth bomber was captured on video over Las Vegas, and the footage is awesome.

The B-2 Spirit is made by Northrop Grumman, and is the second-most advanced stealth bomber on the planet. The only more-advanced bomber is the B-21, which has never seen combat, and it's still unclear if it's even in use yet.

Despite first becoming fully operational nearly two decades ago, the B-2 remains state-of-the-art technology the rest of the world can't even dream of possessing. Its stealth capabilities make it arguably the most lethal weapon on the planet.

It can defeat radar and deliver a nuclear strike anywhere in the world. That's the kind of power that keeps our enemies awake at night.

B-2 Spirit spotted flying near Las Vegas.

The YouTube page @AltitudeSlugs captured a B-2 stealth bomber departing Nellis Air Force Base north of Las Vegas, and the footage is a must-watch for people who like military content.

It's a gorgeous reminder of just how powerful of an aircraft the B-2 is in its full glory. Check out the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how awesome is that video? It's a great reminder of the gap between the United States and the rest of the globe when it comes to air power.

You know how many stealth bombers the rest of the world has combined?

Zero.

Not a single one. The United States is the only country on the planet with stealth bombers, and that should warm all our souls. The Chinese and Russians are attempting to build them, and still can't figure it out.

Also, I've seen a B-2 fly over my head. It's a bit hard to explain, but it almost makes a weird sound in the air. It's like there's a ripple effect. You have to witness it to understand it, and I suggest you do if you ever get the chance.

What do you think of the footage out of Las Vegas? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.