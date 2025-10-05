Ayesha Curry Is At It Again, Folks

Does anyone hate being married as much as Ayesha does?

Marriage is a funny thing.

Your spouse is the person you have chosen to spend the rest of your life with, yet sometimes you can’t help but get your little digs in.

"Hey if you think this is bad, you should try my wife’s cooking," or "I bet my husband would remember our anniversary if it involved his favorite sports teams" are all-too familiar refrains for married couples to bust out from time to time.

It’s all in good fun, though, and really never goes beyond that.

Ayesha Curry takes ribbing her spouse to a whole new level, though, in an all-new interview with everyone’s favorite promiscuous podcaster, Alex Cooper, and it is a doozy.

We got a lot to unpack here, so let’s dive in.

First of all, Ayesha is pretty adamant on the fact that she never wanted to get married or have kids, and it sounds like a small part of her still resents the fact that she isn’t a "single boss bitch."

The irony of someone like Ayesha being so career-driven at the expense of her wanting to start a family is that her success and fame is almost entirely driven by that of her husband, noted basketball star Steph Curry, and his own hard work and fame.

You can almost guarantee she wouldn't be as well known were it not for her marriage to Steph.

It’s also incredibly rich to hear Cooper chime in saying that someone like Steph could never understand the scrutiny women like Ayesha face.

Ignoring the fact that maybe some of that scrutiny is brought on by her doing interviews like these, I can promise you Steoh faces threats and criticism that would dwarf anything his wife has dealt with since she entered the public eye.

Ayesha also patronizes the hell out of Steph, saying that he tries and fails to "resonate" with her, because, of course, how could superstar athlete Steph Curry possibly understand being picked apart while dealing with fame and publicity?

Maybe if Ayesha spent more time communicating with her husband and less time airing out her marital complaints to anyone with a microphone who would listen, she'd see they have a lot they can commiserate with each other about.

I know this may sound trivial, and this interview doesn’t seem like the worst thing in the world, but this isn’t the first time Ayesha has thrown Steph under the bus in a public forum.

Her intentions may have been pure and maybe even taken out of context, but Ayesha has a reputation that precedes her when it comes to being weirdly negative towards her husband.

To be fair too, public opinion is split on the matter, with some people praising Ayesha for speaking up and wanting to be an independent woman, while others have excoriated her for, once again, putting her husband and family on blast.

What do you think? Is the hate Ayesha Curry is receiving for her latest interview justified or overblown? Email me at Austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know.