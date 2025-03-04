Awkward Sex Stories Go Viral, Answers Are Painful

People on Reddit are sharing some awkward hook-up stories, and it's enough to make you physically cringe.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Reddit. You simply do not know what you're going to find on any given day.

It's always an adventure, and that adventure leads us to a wild post going mega-viral.

Awkward sex stories go viral on Reddit.

I was sipping on my morning coffee - black with nothing in it, as always - when I stumbled upon the following thread:

"What made you regret having sex with that person?"

I couldn't click fast enough, but I had no idea what I was getting myself into. Take a seat and enjoy some of the more PG-13 answers I can share:

The stalking gave me the wrong impression

She was my best friend up until we did it

Best female friend for six years, one night we just decided why are we not together. Six Months later she woke up and left me within 30 mins. Not sure I’ll ever fully get over that.

When she told me she had a boyfriend....after.

The 13 year relationship that followed.

Her husband showing up halfway through....

AFTER SEX THEY WENT TO THE MIRROR AND STARTED FLEXING AND CHECKING THEMSELF OUT

When it was obvious that he was just using me

When I finally got sober and remembered that I was never physically or emotionally attracted to him, and was just horny

Stopped talking to me after

Same, but after four months of dating and asking me to meet his parents. We sleep together. Bam. He didn’t really want a long term relationship all along. Also, dumped via text. Brutal. Regret that one.

I sobered up.

His body odor.

The men (and women) who most need a shower are the last ones to notice.

He body/sex shamed me

After 14 years of marriage and two kids I found she was cheating on me with a loser of a man 20 years older than her.

I brought up the idea of us getting tested and he blocked me lol

Don't have sex with someone you wouldn’t eat breakfast with the next day & nothing good ever happens after midnight kids

Paying

Found out about her hidden coke habit and kids she didn’t have custody of plus an anger issue that resulted in me being stabbed

She said "Don’t tell ****** about us sleeping together, I don’t want them to laugh at me."

I was young, she was beautiful and sexy, we had a great weekend at my place, never left the bedroom, as she departed she told me she was married and wanted to do this again when her husband was going out of town in 2 weeks. She told me she was single. I was disappointed, but doing the right thing was more important, as I told her have a nice life.

She literally told me she was pregnant.. with my baby.. 3 HOURS after we had sex.

She became obsessed after that. Like Fatal Attraction obsessed.

When I found out she stopped her birth control without telling me

When the morning after, I found myself eating breakfast with him and his mom.

Getting ghosted after he took my v card

When I was getting ready to leave and he didn't offer me a ride home. He didn't say anything but his attitude showed that he didn't care about anything but f**king me

We just broke up and did it for the last time. We both cried lol

He turned out to be an a**hole. Should’ve waited to learn more about him

Some people out there need serious help. What is wrong with people? These stories are either pure nightmare fuel or incredibly funny.

Not that I'm laughing at the pain of others, but funny is just funny. There also seems to be a very common theme with these stories:

They didn't know the other person all that well.

Yeah, it doesn't take a genius to figure out hooking up with someone you don't really know well isn't a smart idea. Life isn't a Lifetime movie. It can be very awkward.

Do you have a wild story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.