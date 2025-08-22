Autonomous Aircraft Are About To Achieve The Pinnacle Of Their Usefulness: Delivering Burritos

The beauty of technology is that it makes our lives easier, and I think we may have reached the pinnacle of technology.

Move over printing press: drone-delivered burritos are here… in the Dallas area.

I don't know about where you live, but where I live in Central Florida, it was recently announced that Walmart would start doing some deliveries by drone soon. Now the only thing I've wanted to do for weeks is test that out.

That is, until I learned that Chipotle is kicking the tires on air-mailing you a burrito (or if you're trying to cut a few carbs like this hombre, a bowl).

According to ABC News, the burrito-slinging chain has announced a new partnership with drone delivery company Zipline that will allow hungry folks in the Dallas area to get their food delivered via autonomous aircraft.

The service can be ordered through the Zipline app with the drones — known as Zips — shuttling the food between the restaurant and your door.

I'm in. I love this, and not just because I don't have to tip a drone… but I still have some reservations.

First of all, imagine the excitement of squinting out your window at the horizon and seeing the drone approaching. On a smaller scale, that must be how the dude in the crow's nest of the Pinta felt when he saw North America.

Part of me also wonders if flying through the air might improve a burrito's taste. I doubt it, but I would test this hypothesis in the name of science.

But my concerns have to do with this going wrong. I'd feel like such an ass if the drone delivering my burrito clipped a power line and cut power to my entire neighborhood.

I can just picture neighbors glaring at me as I sheepishly walk my burrito back into my now-powerless house.

"I hope that Chipotle tastes good, douche! Now I've got to go to Starbucks to take a meeting."

I think the folks at Zipline thought of this because the drone reportedly hovers over your place at 300 feet and lowers your food to avoid obstacles.

So, your food gets delivered by drone, and it does it like it's a high-stakes Navy SEAL mission.

What an experience.

Hopefully, this goes national soon.