Researchers Find Fix For Bizarre Syndrome That Brews Booze In Your Belly

Researchers may have course of treatment for those whose guts brew their own booze

Anytime I go out to eat, to a game, or to a concert, I'm always struck by how much booze costs.

I mean, I've been places where I saw cocktails that were being sold for more than the price of an entire bottle of the alcohol it's primarily made of.

If only there was a way to, oh, I don't know, catch a buzz off the alcohol produced by the bacteria in your own stomach…

…What d'ya know! There is!

According to Science Daily, researchers at Mass General Brigham had a look into a phenomenon known as auto-brewery syndrome. That's where a person has very specific microorganisms in their gut that consume the food they eat and turn it into alcohol.

And since there's alcohol in their stomach, they can get drunk off of it.

This sounds like a superpower. They could call him "Boozeman" or "The Human Keg Stand." He'd make a great Avenger. All the other ones would be fighting bad guys or arguing with each other or whatever, and The Human Keg Stand just interrupts with a long, meandering story about something that happened to him in college that ultimately goes nowhere. Maybe he dozes off halfway through it and then takes a nap on the Hulk's couch with his sneakers still on and the TV playing reruns of Forensic Files.

I would watch this movie. Hell, it's better than most of the recent Marvel movies.

Of course, in all seriousness, this condition wouldn't be a cakewalk — or a nice six-pack on the beach — considering you can't turn it on and off at will.

That's where the breakthrough comes, as researchers identified the bacteria that cause this and managed to relieve one subject's symptoms by way of a fecal transplant.

How badly do you want to be cured?

It's great news for those suffering from this condition, which I didn't know existed until this morning, and hopefully it helps them out.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a script for The Human Keg Stand and the Multiverse of Drunkenness to write…