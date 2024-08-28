Austrian Brain Surgeon in Trouble For Allegedly Letting His Teenaged Daughter Drill A Hole In Some Dude's Head

Take Your Kid To Work Day is apparently a bit more hands-on over in Austria than it is here in the United States because a brain surgeon over there is in trouble for allegedly letting his teenage take a turn drilling a hole in a patient's skull.

According to Sky News (citing a report from Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung), in January a 33-year-old patient was airlifted to Graz University Hospital, Styria, southeastern Austria.

He sustained major head injuries in what sure sounds like it was a major incident (although, I don't feel like there are too many papercuts or brush burns when it comes to forestry incidents), and he needed surgery.

Fortunately, that surgery went off without a hitch, which appears to be even more of a miracle after allegations surfaced the brain surgeon working on the patient allowed his 13-year-old daughter to help out by drilling a hole in the forestry worker's head.

This only came to light following an anonymous complaint against the surgical team that was made in April.

However, what's insane is that the man who underwent the surgery in question learned about the case through the media, but was only informed in July that he was the guy whose head a child was allegedly allowed to drill a hole in.

"You lie there. Unwilling, unconscious, and become guinea pigs. There's probably no other way to put it... that's not possible. You can't do that," Peter Freiberger, the victim, said.

That's completely insane, but in my eyes, it does hurt the reputation of brain surgery. Along with rocket science, it's the high water mark of professions that are very hard to do. I'm second guessing that though if a kid could just drill a hole in a guy's head and he doesn't find out about it until 6 months later.