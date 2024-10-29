Australians Are Going All In On The 'Bum Cleavage' Fashion Trend

In the spring, it was announced that "cracks are back." The fashion trend of showing off your booty's cleavage was mostly seen on the red carpet, with celebrities who were looking for some attention flashing some crack.

For whatever reason, the butt or bum cleavage trend - as they seem to prefer Down Under - didn't really pick up in the wild. For those who make occasional trips to Walmart, you've probably seen a crack or two, but not as a fashion statement.

While it never took off here in the US, it's picking up some steam in Australia. Seems odd coming from a country that keeps debating banning G-strings, but this bum cleavage fashion trend is more than just running around with a fashionable plumber's crack.

It's a celebration of a woman's body, according to Australian model Jess King. She told news.com.au, "We are in an age where we see so many different representations of beauty. I for one love seeing a variety of women, in ALL shapes and sizes, adopt a new fashion trend and feel good about themselves."

This is why cracks are back and Australians are all in. It has very little to do with the exposure of butt cracks. That's surface level stuff. You have to do some digging.

King continued, "I feel empowered when I am embracing my body, meeting life with a smile and in an outfit that champions my curves."

Australian fashion designer to the stars Donny Gallela agrees. He's all in too.

He told news.com.au, ""Style is about expressing your personality and the clothes you wear should make you feel confident, and if a client feels empowered by showing a bit of skin or enhancing their curves, I’m all for helping them achieve that."

Australia developed the bum cleavage for all

Still not sold on the idea of walking around in public with bare bum cleavage catching people's eye? Well, there's some good news. You don’t have to.

I don't mean you don't have to participate. If you want to be doing what all the cool kids are doing in Australia, you have to jump on the trend. What you don't have to do is show som skin.

I'm not sure how it works exactly, but according to the popular brand Nancy Ganz, you can have your bum cleavage cake and eat it too. They're offering up a covered-up version of bum cleavage. That sounds like a game changer if I've ever heard of one.

"We wanted to create a solution that provides support without compromising the body’s unique, natural contours, a spokesperson said. "Our design focuses on accentuating the lower back with a subtle, flattering reveal – what some call ‘bum cleavage’ – that highlights and enhances your natural shape."

The model Jess King just so happens to partner with the brand and showed her more than 140k followers how it works. She said, "It has this design feature on the butt, which actually lifts and sculpts, and it was the first thing my BF noticed when I put it on for good reason."

I don't know how you did it Australia, but you managed to pull off the bum cleavage look for everyone, and you did so without telling people that the fashion trend isn't for everyone. Kudos to you.

Now, if we could just figure out a way over here to get those Walmart zombies in their ill-fitting shorts to cover themselves up, we'd be another step closer to utopia.