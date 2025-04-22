Australian Twins Who Witnessed A Carjacking Give One Of The Wildest Interviews Ever

A pair of twins from Australia have gone viral after giving one of the most bizarre interviews you will ever see about a shooting and a car-jacking spree.

According to the Daily Mail, the two women — Bridgette and Paula Powers, a rare pair of twins with non-alliterative first names — found themselves face-to-face with a gunman who caused an accident on Australia's Bruce Highway in Queensland after their mom rushed to help one of the accident victims.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

A local news crew caught up with the gals, and asked them for what they saw, but the bigger story was not what they said, but how they said it.

Just take a look for yourself.

Whoa… I always wondered what happened to the twins from the Overlook Hotel. Turns out they moved to Australia.

I've never been one to believe in that twin telepathy nonsense, but that may have made me reassess my stance on that because Bridgette and Paula are tapping into something.

But, because we live in the Age of the Internet, we have to ask ourselves, is this even real?

For starters, I wasn't sure if this might be a sketch or something. Like, the news anchor saying the crash occurred on "Steve Irwin Way" made me think it could be a goof, because if someone wanted me to make a list of fake Australian street names, "Steve Irwin Way" would be on it along with "Didgeridoo Drive" "Woolumbaloo Way," and "Bloomin' Onion Boulevard" (ironically, "Bruce Highway" would also be at home on that list).

But it's a real road in Queensland where this story took place.

So did Bridgette and Paula pull a fast one? It's possible, I'm pretty sure I've seen crappy improv comedy teams warm-up by doing exactly what they did in that video; speaking in unison.

But what kind of lunatic would decide that the right time to have some fun was after their mom had a run-in with a car-jacking lunatic?

I don't know, I'm inclined to think that this is the Real McCoy and Bridgette and Paula (still can't get over the lack of alliteration) are just on the same wavelength.