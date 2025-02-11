Australian Influencer Knocks Himself Out & Earns A Trip To The Hospital After Trying To Run Through Duct Tape

If you play stupid games, you significantly increase your chances of winning the stupid prizes. Consider attempting to run through 1,000 strips of duct tape one such stupid game.

The winner of the stupid prize was an Australian influencer by the name of Lil Golo. He's known, according to a Google search, for his viral videos with his best friend Cult Shotta.

Lil Golo, in addition to being an influencer/social media personality, is also described as a rapper and actor. His most recent viral video features him knocking himself out.

The point of the video was to "see how much duct tape it takes to stop me," explains the influencer. He then goes about putting strips of duct tape between two poles before attempting to run through the tape.

He starts with one strip, then ten strips, then 100 strips of duct tape. He makes it through all of them, although the 100 strips did slow him down as he ran into it.

It was at that point that Lil Golo and company had to go get more duct tape. They ran out after the 100 strips attempt. A quick trip to the store to stock up, and he was back for more.

He announces after returning to the poles, "I was going to do 500, but we're going to skip straight to a 1,000."

Lil Golo went for it, but unfortunately came up short and was knocked unconscious

Smart. He didn’t cleanly break through the 100, but why not go straight to 1,000? After putting up the 1,000 strips of duct tape on the poles, Lil Golo hits his spiked hair with some more hairspray, gets in some push-ups, then goes for it.

The first attempt knocks him on his ass. The tape took the impact like a champ before depositing him on his back on the ground below. He failed, so he packed up and went home, right? Wrong.

Despite receiving the answer he was looking for when he first set out to see how much duct tape it would take to stop him, he went for it again.

This earned the overconfident influencer a trip to the hospital. He lined back up and sprinted at the 1,000 strips of duct tape for a second time. He lowered his shoulder as he made contact and this time was thrown to the ground on his head.

Lil Golo was knocked out cold. He was snoring before an ambulance arrived to take him in for treatment. While on the hospital bed, he contemplated retirement from wild stunts, saying, "I think I'm just gonna stick to OnlyFans videos."