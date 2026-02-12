An Australian Influencer Goes Viral For Shooting Her Shot With A Guy On A Plane

Love was in the air over Australia back in January when a guy caught the eye of an influencer with more than 50k TikTok followers.

Dating apps are a mess these days and even smoking hot blondes are turning to archaic methods of connecting with the opposite sex.

23-year-old Isabella Duric was on a Virgin Australia flight from Sydney to Melbourne on January 13, reports the NY Post, when the magic took place.

She admits that she was dared into shooting her shot, but that she was also interested in the man sitting across the aisle from her and her friends.

Duric deployed a method I haven’t seen since middle school. The tried-and-true method of passing a note to shoot her shot with him mid-flight.

"My friend said, ‘I found your airport crush’ and he pointed to the guy behind us," Duric said. "I told the girls about it in a Snapchat and said, ‘Imagine I send a note to the guy’ and they dared me to do it."

The note, which included her name, number, Instagram handle, and Snapchat missed the mark and hit the window next to him.

He wasn’t expecting anyone to shoot their shot with him during the flight and, according to Duric, he thought the note was for someone else.

Worst Case Scenario: The Influencer Got Content Out Of It

It wasn’t. Duric didn’t want to wade through DMs or an overwhelming response on a dating app. She wanted to take advantage of the moment on the plane.

"I thought it was the perfect opportunity to shoot my shot. I decided to go all in and create a letter that would catch his eye. However, the execution turned into a comically embarrassing moment," she wrote.

I'm not dragging you out this deep into the romantic waters this close to Valentine’s Day if the story ended there. The influencer got to make some content out of it and go viral, and she also made a connection.

At the end of Isabella Duric's viral clip, is a DM that appears to be from the man on the plane. It reads, "Hey Isabella, I’m Lachie the dude you threw a note at haha how are you (sic). Didn’t have internet on the plane to add you unfortunately."

Are these two going to grow old together after connecting in the friendly skies above Australia? You can only hope that they do.

We all want a love story from a note thrown through the air on a plane to work out, but life is messy sometimes. It doesn’t always play out the way we want it to.

If nothing comes from this as far as love is concerned between these two, the Australian influencer will always have a viral video from it.

And let's be honest, she's going to be alright if these two don’t fall madly in love and live out their days together.