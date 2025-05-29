Australian Guy Is Going Viral Fighting His Instagram Followers Until He Gets Knocked Out

An Australian man with more than 560,000 Instagram followers has unlocked the key to millions upon millions of views on his videos. It's simple really; he's chosen to "keep it real slime."

Part of keeping it real and feeding that hungry social media algorithm is a series of "fighting a random follower" videos where he shows up, puts the gloves on and fights one of his followers.

The latest of chrogman's videos has more than 34 million views. He's in Paris dressed like a cheap version of Joker, and he's exchanging bombs with a follower he identifies as Thomas.

At the end of the fight, the Australian was still standing. His competitor had landed a few decent punches, but couldn’t knock him out.

So he will run it back with no headgear, no mouthpiece and no referee. It's just him, a cameraman, and one of his followers trying to knock each other out for the love of punching people in the face.

Will one of this Australian man's Instagram followers finally be able to knock him out?

Isn't that the true beauty of the internet at the end of the day? It's not the mindless scrolling or the information overload. It's not the selling of ads or stealing of your private information.

At the end of the day, the true beauty of the internet is how it brings people together. That's the magic and the power of it. What better way than through content that touches so many?

He didn’t try to do too much here and that's the true genius of what he's been able to pull off. He's delivering on his "keep it real slime" promise that's in his bio.

He's an Australian with a dream. A dream, a decent chin, and the ability to deliver wild haymakers while fighting his followers, one at a time, until he gets "knocked the f*ck out."