Austin’s New Logo Is So Bad People Think It Looks Like A Homeless Tent

You'd think after Cracker Barrel's unmitigated disaster of a logo rebrand, people would take a second to make sure that their own rebrands weren't going to be as poorly received.

The city of Austin, Texas, did not do this.

Like most cities, the Lone Star State capital has a logo that they use for… well, I guess for whatever you need a logo for.

Letterheads, shirts, pens… car coasters?

Anyway, they decided that it was time for a new look, with Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) saying during an appearance on The Will Cain Show, per Fox News Digital, that city leaders just "want to go spend a million dollars on a rebrand, get rid of a cross and make it some sort of, you know, a woke-looking band emblem."

Well, spend a million dollars and make a woke-looking emblem they did.

Uh… that might be the downgrade of the century. Possibly the millennium.

Yeah, that logo that looks like it should belong to a bank or an insurance company is a definite step back from what had been a really classy-looking logo.

And if you want to spend a million dollars to change it just because it had a cross on it… Maybe step outside for a moment and get some fresh air.

As you saw in that post, the logo was compared to a "homeless tent," and I can certainly see that.

The only thing here is that they won't pull an about-face a la Cracker Barrel because no one who liked going to Austin is going to stop going because of the logo. It’s goofy, sure, but the city is still the same.

Meanwhile, Cracker Barrel caught so much flak because the logo change was just one piece of a plan to get rid of all the things that people liked about Cracker Barrel in the first place.

Also, the logo change leading to a loss of millions in market value, probably had a hand in reversing course, too.

So, while I think the folks behind this change deserve to be mocked for their alleged wokeness and complete lack of an eye for design, it won't hurt the city's bottom line in the least.