Star Actor Gives Incredibly Blunt Answer About James Bond Speculation: WATCH

There has never been an American actor to play James Bond in a 007 film.

Don't expect to see Austin Butler on screen ordering a martini, shaken, not stirred.

Butler is one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now, and he's enjoyed an absurd amount of success over the years. He played Elvis in a popular film, starred in "Masters of the Air," locked down a big role in "Dune," appeared in "Eddington" and his latest film "Caught Stealing" comes out later this week.

Whenever a male actor starts gaining serious traction, there's often one role they get floated for:

007.

Austin Butler shoots down James Bond interest.

The Bond franchise is currently going through a hard reset after Daniel Craig left the role. There's zero concrete proof of who will be up next in the role, but plenty of names have been floated. Well, we can safely rule out Butler playing James Bond, after some comments he shared last week.

"Would I play James Bond? I don't think that would be a good idea...Because I'm American. I could do an accent, but I think that would be sacrilegious," Butler said during an interview on "Hits Radio" when asked if he'd ever play 007.

While Butler ruled out playing the famous fictional spy created by Ian Fleming, he sounds more than open to being a villain in a future film.

You can watch Butler's full comments in the video below

It's worth noting that Butler isn't wrong with his assessment of the situation. Not sure I'd call an American playing Bond "sacrilegious," but there's never been an American actor to play the role in a movie.

That's fine by me. It's okay for some stuff to stick to its roots. Ian Fleming was English, and the role has deep history in that region of the world. Bond is supposed to be a member of the upper echelon of U.K. high society. That's why a woman playing the role makes literally no sense.

Butler seems to understand this fact, and that's why he's saying he won't play Bond. At the same time, he left the door wide open to play a villain, which I'm sure he would crush.

Who do you want to see be the next James Bond?