Awesome Preview Drops For Hollywood Star's New Movie, Is Pure Adrenaline: WATCH

Austin Butler's new movie "Caught Stealing" looks pretty interesting.

Basic info (via trailer):

  • Plot: From visionary Darren Aronofsky and starring Austin Butler, Caught Stealing, written by and based on the books by Charlie Huston, follows Hank Thompson, a former baseball player, as he's unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of '90s NYC.
  • Cast: Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D'Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, Carol Kane
  • Director: Darren Aronofsky
  • Release date: August 29, 2025
  • Rating: Unknown at this time.

Austin Butler stars in the upcoming movie "Caught Stealing." (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

"Caught Stealing" trailer released.

The trailer for "Caught Stealing" was released Wednesday morning, and it looks like Butler might have another hit on his hands.

It's full of nostalgic vibes, action and even a love storyline that doesn't feel awkward or jammed down your throat.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What are we thinking about the preview? I think it looks pretty interesting, and it's hard not to be interested in anything involving Austin Butler.

The man is quickly turning into one of Hollywood's next "it men." In fact, it might be down to him and Timothée Chalamet for the honor.

Butler exploded onto the scene with "Elvis," and he hasn't slowed down since. He was also outstanding in "Masters of the Air."

Now, he's teaming up with Darren Aronofsky and a stacked cast for a story about a man who finds himself deep in over his head.

Austin Butler stars in the upcoming movie "Caught Stealing." (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

You can catch "Caught Stealing" in theaters starting August 29th. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

