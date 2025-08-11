Aussie Rules Mayhem: Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Women In The Stands

Let's get it on…in Australia!

Fists were flying between the ladies over the weekend Down Under in Australia during a heated Aussie Rules Football match between Sydney and Brisbane. I'm not going to sit here and pretend I know anything about these two teams, any rivalry or anything at all about Aussie Rules besides what I used to see on ESPN back in the 1990s.

What I do know is a nasty chick fight in the stands when I see one and I cannot for the life of me remember an Aussie Rules chick fight over my 17-plus year Internet career.

FIGHT!

That's not some groundbreaking brawl at a sporting event. The humorous part about all this is that Australian authorities are investigating the brawl and this simple fisticuffs is national news. Media utlets are even asking if charges will be brought against the ladies.

"Police are aware of an alleged physical altercation that occurred at Woolloongabba overnight, and are conducting further inquiries into the circumstances of the incident," Queensland police said in a press release.

How'd this melee start?

Buckle up.

An eyewitness tells the Brisbane Times that "it started when a Swans supporter threw a hat onto the field and started mouthing off."

Meanwhile, here in the U.S., fists were flying in Austin between two women up against a police cruiser.