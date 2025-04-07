Auburn's Final Four Loss To Florida Sparks Brawl At An Alabama Buffalo Wild Wings

Auburn's season came to an end on Saturday night in San Antonio. The Tigers' run to the Final Four came up short as Florida handed them a 79-73 loss.

For one Alabama Buffalo Wild Wings, there were a few minutes of unexpected post-game entertainment delivered by a few maniacs who decided to fight in the middle of the restaurant.

The brawl lasted only a couple of minutes, but involved at least half a dozen people. Punches were thrown, tables were knocked over, and glass was broken.

AL.com reports that within 15 minutes of the fight breaking out that Hoover, Alabama police were on the scene. A video of the action was posted on Facebook and, after a couple of hours, it had reportedly been shared almost 2,000 times and viewed more than 300,000 times.

The Facebook post has since been disabled, but the lunatics fighting over a heartbreaking loss lives elsewhere on the internet.

The brawl following the Auburn loss to Florida started with a slap and then all hell broke out

The video doesn’t show what led up to the chaotic scene, but someone who claims to have witnessed the fight break out filled in the details of what led up to a night at Buffalo Wild Wings those in attendance won't soon forget.

"I’m at the Hoover Buffalo Wild Wings and a full on fight just broke out between several people at the conclusion of the Florida-Auburn game," the witness wrote. "Florida fans egging on Auburn fans and a woman slapped a man and then fists started flying… Tables on the floor, broken glasses.. mess."

It just means more, am I right? The standards, the expectations, the legacy, and even the brawls at the local Buffalo Wild Wings are different in the SEC.

The witness to the post-game SEC entertainment added, "Thankfully the situation was diffused in about 2 minutes or so and cops responded quickly."

The Florida Gators are set to face the Houston Cougars tonight in the National Championship game. Keep your head on a swivel if you’re heading out to enjoy the game, you could be among the clinically insane who are looking for a fight.