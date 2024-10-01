Aubrey Plaza Lays Out Her Rules For Acting 'Don't Ever Wear Underwear'

To say Aubrey Plaza is an experienced actress is an understatement. She has more than 90 acting credits to her name. So it would make sense that she would have some words of wisdom to pass along about acting.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly she passed some of that knowledge along while laying out a few rules she follows while filming. According to the 40-year-old actress, you shouldn’t ever wear underwear, even though it doesn't always work out.

Plaza was having a hard time getting comfortable in her chair for the interview because her butt was "on fire." Why would that be? It turned out she wasn't wearing any underwear.

The occasional butt fire is apparently one of the downsides to not wearing underwear. She said, "Maybe I should’ve worn underwear, but I never do. And then I get f*cked."

Rolling around commando isn't all negative, however. Plaza revealed it's beneficial when it comes to filming and leaving your underwear at home makes her rules for acting.

Aubrey Plaza is passing along some valuable tips to a successful acting career

Plaza eats little meals, leaves her phone in the trailer, and makes sure she doesn't have to pee before hitting the set. If you're not layered up with unnecessary things like underwear, you can make the process much faster. Time is money in life and on the set.

"I feel like acting is all about, you have to have your body in this weird malleable state. Never have to pee when you’re doing a scene. Even if you a little bit are like, ‘Maybe I have to pee,’ just get it all out," she said.

"Just get whatever fluids out. Be like an empty vessel. And if you don’t wear underwear, it can come out faster. Don’t ever wear underwear in life."

These are the kinds of tips to success in the acting business that you're not going to learn by signing up for some class taught by a failed actor. Aubrey Plaza has almost two decades in the business. If she says no underwear, you listen.