AT&T Lily Unleashes 'A Really Good Dump' As She Puts It, The Ladies Of The Masters & I Bought A New Mower &

The EGO mower gang made a massive last-second push, but in the end, I went with my heart

Over on the text group, as the guys were trying to figure out what I bought, Canoe Kirk mentioned something that stuck with me. "Am I going to be disappointed? Even Mark has a gas mower," he wrote.

That would be our friend Super Lib Mark who's pretty much a Tim Walz clone.

This morning, I can report to Canoe Kirk that I purchased the gas-powered Honda HRX217VKA with a GCV200 engine that includes the 21 in. Nexite deck and the 4-in-1 versa mow system which allows a combo mulch/bag option.

Initial reaction: This mower is a beast.

Quick-hitter observations:

This mower was ready to run in about 20 minutes from the second I opened the box and 14 minutes of that was spent getting the bagger attached to the framing it uses. Other than that, this might've been the easiest setup in the history of products being delivered to a house. I actually thought I did something wrong when all you have to do is pour in the oil and click the handlebar into place.

This is a heavy mower. I'll never own a Chevy Silverado 2500, but I have to believe this is what it feels like to drive one. Power in your hands. Weight. Meat on the bones.

The handlebar has a speed dial that controls the self-propelled speed that takes a minute to get used to. I'd have to run behind the mower if I ran it at full speed.

The wide gas tank mouth is appreciated.

You're damn right I took this beast for a twirl last night to do the first mow of spring, which, in our yard, means leaves, high grass in spots and TONS of mulching. The mower already paid for itself. It went through the tall grass spots like a hot knife slicing butter. The mulching system performed beautifully.

Would the EGO be fine in the middle of the summer for my yard? Yes. Would it have handled last night's job? I have my doubts. I can hear the passion in the voices of those who have gone down the battery path. In the end, I have these preseason and late-season yard projects where I still feel more comfortable with the gas-powered mower.

It might've been the mower gods sending their blessing last night, but it just happened that Super Lib Mark stopped by my house because he had to drop off political campaign papers to a super lib neighbor. Super Lib Mark saw that gas-powered mower and didn't start lecturing me about global warming.

Was I swayed by how passionate Mike T. in Idaho is about his Honda? Yes. Mike T.'s word is gold around here. I know there are T-haters out there, but Mike T. has never swayed me down the wrong path yet.

My Toro was donated to Scrapper Kevin from down the street who was warned it has a tire rod issue. He'll tinker with it and have it sold in days.

Here's to the next 20 years of mowing. The plan is for this to be the last push-mower I'll ever buy.

Tariffs: What are you stockpiling?

I came across a Reuters story where reporters are interviewing Costco customers and wouldn't you know it they found a guy stockpiling water. Look, I'm not an expert on where products are being made.

Is bottled water being imported? Are Brita water filters imported? Someone fill me on what I should be buying, or not buying. Also, as someone pointed out this morning, what should we be waiting to buy?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Anonymous Masters Employee #1 checks in after another day of ‘work’

— AME#1 shares:

Weather was georgous today. The exact opposite of yesterday. Although, inclement weather does provide one advantage for an employee. The opportunity to roam parts of the course at the end of the day with virtually no one around with a sort of eerie stillness. It allows you to soak in (no pun intended) the vistas from various angles and enjoy a peaceful reverence for one of golf’s holy lands.

Tuesday was extremely busy, but, before my line in the concession stand opens up during practice rounds, I take the opportunity to go out on the course to talk to patrons and help them take pictures. You can usually spot the first-time patrons. Wide-eyed and giddy.

They come from mostly the US but around the world as well.

Most typical scenario I come across is a group of 4 golf buddies there for the first time because one of them finally hit the ticket lottery. I’ll ask how long they were in the lottery before one of them got selected.

The element of randomness is never more on display than here. Some guys in the group may still be waiting after 15-20 years while another gets picked in his 2nd year. He never has to pay for his beer that day. Interacting with patrons is my favorite part of this job. Golf is a sort of universal language we can all speak and everyone loves being on the grounds of ANGC.

Enjoyed another sundown at Augusta CC after a long day. I could get used to this.

The NCAA Tournament by the numbers

— Pete from Arizona loves writing this email and I love to run it for you guys:

In the past I sent you a numbers thing to wrap up the NCAA tournament. I know the topics right now don't deal with this so if you don't want to use it, that is fine but thought I would send you this year's numbers if you need some filler info.

Btw, the IG model selection is great. Don't listen to the naysayers. I'm getting up there in age, I don't need to see a ton of older ladies but sprinkling them in is all good. We might have gotten older, but our eyesight didn't change as far as what is good looking and what isn't. Personally, I love the natural girls, the outdoor girls, farm girls and the like but I'm not picky, they are all good. What a tough job you have to spend 'work' hours looking at IG Models. tough life you have...

Keep up the great work!

0 – Number of #5 seeds to ever win the National title, the only seed in the top 8 to never win it all.

1 – Rick Pitino is the only coach to lead 2 different teams to the National title, doing it with Louisville and Kentucky.

1 – Virginia is the only team to ever be knocked out in the very first round as a #1 seed one year and return the next season and win the National title.

1 – Only one team has ever lost to an 11 seed, 12 seed, 13 seed, 14 seed and 15 seed in the NCAA tournament and that is the University of Arizona.

2 - Number of times all 4 top seeds made the NCAA Final 4. This year and 2008.

3 – Number of 15 seeds to make it to the sweet 16 (Florida Gulf Coast, Oral Roberts, St. Peters)

4 – Number of programs that completed an undefeated men’s basketball National Championship season. The teams are San Francisco, North Carolina, UCLA (3 times) and Indiana, who did it in 1976, the last time a men’s team finished undefeated.

6 – Number of consecutive years the University of Arizona had lost to a seed at least 4 seeds lower than they were. That is an NCAA record.

7 – Number of active NCAA D-1 coaches that have won a national title (Bill Self - Kansas, Scott Drew - Baylor, Rick Pitino – Kentucky AND Louisville, John Calipari – Kentucky, Tom Izzo – Michigan St., Dan Hurley – Uconn and now Todd Golden - Florida)

7 – Number of double-digit seeds to make the NCAA tournament Final 4 since 1985 when the field expanded to 64 teams. North Carolina St. was the last to do it in 2024.

8 – The lowest seed number to ever win the National title was 8th seeded Villanova when they beat Georgetown in 1985.

8 – Number of transfer starters in the Auburn-Florida semi-final game out of the 10 players that started that game. Can you say NIL ….

9 – Number of consecutive seasons Gonzaga made it through to the Sweet 16 each season before losing to Houston in the 2nd round this year. Only North Carolina and Duke had ever managed to do that.

11 – Number of #15 seeds that have beaten #2 seeds in the opening round of the NCAA tournament (Princeton was the last one when they beat Arizona in 2023)

11 – Number of National titles by UCLA, the most in all of college basketball. Kentucky is 2nd with 8, North Carolina and Connecticut are tied for 3rd with 6 each.

12 – Number of consecutive wins by double digits in NCAA tournament games by Uconn in 2023 and 2024. That streak ended this year in an 8 point win over Oklahoma in the opening round. That is an NCAA record.

13 – Number of Final 4 appearances by Duke under Mike Krzyzewski. Most of any coach.

14 – Most losses ever for a team that made it to the Final 4: North Carolina St. in 2024

15 – Number of schools that have won multiple NCAA men’s basketball National titles. Led by UCLA’s 11.

15 – Points scored by Tennessee this year in the first half against Houston. A new NCAA tournament sweet 16 record low.

16 – Number of #13 seeds that have beaten #4 seeds in the past 21 NCAA tournaments though there were none in 2025.

19 – Number of seasons in the past 24 tournaments that a 12 seed beat a 5 seed. 2 teams did it again this year with McNeese St. beating Clemson and Colorado St. beating Memphis.

23 – Number of teams seeded 12th to beat teams seeded 5th in the NCAA tournament since 2009, which includes the 2 listed above.

21 – Number of Final 4 appearances by North Carolina, most of any school

23 – The last 23 National champions have finished in both the Kenpom Top-40 offensive efficiency and top-20 defensive efficiency rankings, which now adds Florida this season. They were 2nd in offensive efficiency and 6th in defensive efficiency. Houston was 12th/1st respectively.

24 – Number of years since the University of Arizona last made it to the Final 4.

25 – Number of 3 point shots made by Alabama to break the all-time single game record in a NCAA tournament game this year in their win over BYU in the Sweet 16.

26 – Number of #1 seeds to win the National title since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 with Florida being a #1 seed this year.

27 – Number of consecutive NCAA tournament appearances by Tom Izzo of Michigan St. Most active appearances for a coach in D-1.

35 – Number of active consecutive NCAA tournament appearances by Kansas. They had an appearance in 2018 ‘vacated’ but played in the tournament prior to it being ‘vacated’. BTW, ‘vacated’ is stupid, we all saw them play the games…..

39 – Youngest coach to win the NCAA tournament – Todd Golden of Florida this year.

51 – Number of 3 point shot attempts by Alabama against BYU this year, a new NCAA tournament game record.

57 – Number of wins by 12 seeds against 5 seeds since 1985.

62 – Number of tournament appearances by Kentucky, the most of any school.

69 – Winning margin by Loyola Chicago over Tennessee Tech in 1963 in a 111-42 win, the biggest blowout in NCAA tournament history.

101 – Number of NCAA tournament wins by Mike Krzyzewski. Roy Williams is 2nd with 77.

111 – Number of tournament projections out of 111 total that had West Virginia making the dance this year but the NCAA selection committee disagreed and they did not make it in.

134 – Number of NCAA Tournament game wins by North Carolina, the most of any team.

135 – total number of wins by the 4 Final Four teams this year, a new NCAA record for combined wins of the 4 teams going into the Final Four. They were a combined 135-16.

Dr. Melissa Newman fans keep emailing

— Voiceover Guy Mike L. says:

I, as a 59 year old, welcome Dr. Melissa. I'd go so far as to say that is what a real woman looks like. Also, gonna send along a sunset, taken on a cruise ship leaving Galveston. Keep up the greatest daily column known to man.

— Jim T. in San Diego on the Dr. Melissa drama:

The grousing about including pics of older women reminds me of a scene from "The Full Monty" when the men realize the women in town may judge them by their own standards:

Dave: Well, I just pray they're a bit more understanding about us, that's all.

Horse: You what?

Dave: Well, they're going to be looking at us like that, aren't they, Eh? I mean, what if next Friday 400 women turn 'round and say "He's too fat, he's too old and he's a pigeon-chested little tosser."? What happens then, eh?

Horse: They wouldn't say that, would they?

Dave: Why not? He's just said her tits are too big.

Lomper: That's different. We're... blokes.

Dave: Yeah, and?

Gerald: I think she's got nice tits, actually.

Lomper: I never said owt about her personality, like. I mean, she's probably quite nice if you get to know her.

Dave: No. And they won't say nowt about your personality neither. Which is good 'cause you're basically a bastard. Bollocks to your personality - this is what they're looking at, right? And I'll tell you summat, mate. Anti-wrinkle cream there may be, but anti-fat-bastard cream there is none

— Mark is mad that Dr. Melissa goes by Dr. Melissa in her Instagram name:

If you are a PhD and teaching my class I’ll call you, "Dr." in class if you don’t like me calling you, "Professor." But outside of that the breaking point is one word; of. If you are a REAL Doctor you are a M.D. a Medical Doctor (technically a Medicinae Doctor.) Everything else you have to say what you are a Doctor "of." A Doctor OF Chiropractic, a Doctor OF Education, a Doctor OF Dentistry.

There are many REAL doctors in my family and none of them ask people to call themselves anything other than their first name unless they are at work. If a REAL doctor doesn’t insist on it, no one else should.

Picanha steak

— Meathead Rick writes:

Joe, I had to comment on the picture of the Picanha shown on today's Screencaps. I can confirm to you readers that it is a great cut to throw on the grill.

Well marbled and flavorful.

The one trick is that it has to be cut against the grain, if not it can be a little chewy. I wanted to add that you can find it at the grocer by the name Sirloin Cap steak or Culotte steak. It is the first part taken off a top butt once the fat cap is removed. Let's all have a great grilling season in 2025!

Kinsey:

Rick, send me another email. I tried to respond but it was returned as undeliverable. I must have a concrete way to communicate with a reader who goes by Meathead Rick.

Reminder: Check out the Yacht Rock documentary

— Walt J. says:

Worth a look if you’re a fan of the genre.

Music Box: Yacht Rock: A DOCKumentary chronicles the rise, fall, and rise again of the soft rock epitomized by artists such as Christopher Cross, ... on HBO. I was a little dubious about watching this but it turned out to be very interesting.

Kinsey:

I canceled HBO like a year ago. Maybe I'll get it for a month this summer and watch the Yacht Rock doc on the patio on a hot summer night.

Idaho Veterans Cemetary

— Mike T. in Idaho reports:

With the Owyhee mountains in the background !

###################

That is it this beautiful and freezing cold Wednesday with snow showers on the way. At least the lawn is mowed. Let it rain!

Let's go tackle another day of life. Have a great day.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

