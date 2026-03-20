AT&T Lily Leaves Her Fans Speechless By Getting Glammed Up For Movie Premiere, Mashburn's Attire & MEAT!

Chipotle cilantro lime sauce review

As I wrote in Thursday Screencaps, the sauce made its debut Thursday. As a Big(ish) journalist, I told Mrs. Screencaps we had to go get it to test it for readers.

Review:

Confirmed: I'll get it again. You'll get a slight kick because it does have jalapeño in it. The lime isn't overpowering. Chips and lime sauce could be a smart move during March Madness. #notsponsored Tell them to put it in a cup. Don't get it on your bowl. You won't get a true taste test. Are prices still ridiculous at Chipotle? Absolutely.

March Madness!

At the last minute, my buddy Ballystar sucked me into playing in a March Madness survivor pool. I'm talking like 20 minutes before Ohio State tipped off.

My day one picks: Nebraska and Michigan State.

Ballystar lectured me on picking Michigan State too early, but I reminded him that Izzo has lost in the 2nd round two out of the last four years. Disclaimer: I didn't know that until last night when I started to defend myself.

Today's picks: (tentative) Tennessee and Alabama.

Should I be taking bigger chances early? I have no idea. I'm sorta letting everyone else fall on the sword and then I'll figure it out from there. On day one, 164 entries were knocked out.

I've made the top 211.

Am I taking SEC teams too early? Is there a high seed that's going to win that I should have my eyes on? Is Kentucky vulnerable against Santa Clara? I wouldn't be shocked at all if a team like Akron figures out a way to win today.

You better hurry and tell me: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail

Keep your eyes on: Jamal Mashburn

Someone tipped me off to this trend early Thursday after Mashburn stood out for his attire Tuesday and Wednesday on TruTV. The guy loves these zip up jackets he's wearing on national TV.

Will he put on a suit at any point during the tournament? Let's all watch today and see if he'll sway. Stay tuned.

— Jason R. writes:

Let me preface by saying this, I still like college basketball. March Madness is the best thing in all of sports in my opinion. East Tennessee State is my alma mater and a historically good basketball program. The ‘92 team upset Arizona as a 14 seed and we made the Sweet 16 in ‘68. We had a real chance to make it back in 2020 but alas.



Our head coach was on the radio and commented how we needed more money to compete. We won the conference and lost in the championship game, in my opinion we probably overachieved. He was an assistant on the 2020 team. He commented that team would be a multi million dollar roster in today’s game. It’s a real bummer to know we are probably never going to get to that level again.



I picked the High Point game. You know how I knew they had a good chance of winning? Rumor is ETSU was recruiting a guy and at the last second, High Point offered $300k and that’s supposedly our whole budget. Their budget is around 2 mil. Hard to consider them a Cinderella when they ponied up more money than many Power 4 teams. Akron is supposed to have about a million, would not be shocked to see them win tomorrow.



All this to say, I blame all of this on the Big J journalists. They pushed the narrative that these guys needed to be paid for forever. It sounds bad, but these guys are not worth the money being paid at all. If they were, the G League would be making money hand over fist. Very few guys are so good we tune in to watch them play. We watch and care because these are our schools where we spent the best years of our lives there. Not because we are so enthralled with this recruit who will be gone in months. I don’t know how you put the genie back in the bottle but I wish we could.

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NCAA wrestling championships

— Dave D. is fired up and ready to roll:

Hey Joe, today starts Mat Madness. It’s the best time of the year as our madness lasts a whole three days (Thur-Sat). It must mean a bit of something as ESPN covers all six sessions in one form or another (ESPN, ESPN 2, and one session on ESPNU). Finals are on Sat on the main channel – No Ocho for us this year.

If you want to watch a sport supported by 100% blue-blooded Americans, watch a bit of the finals on Saturday may turn you into a convert. After Mat Madness is over there is nothing left to really watch except selected golf tourneys and MLB (with an occasional watch of any game Caitlin is playing).

Kinsey:

Pretty sure I watched some of the wrestling championships last year or the year before. I have a handrail to put in Saturday and some college basketball to watch, but there might be some time to see the fellas trying to climb the mountaintop.

How are my Blaze brothers looking? Any chance they can make it to the finals?

Dads who are committing to Making Rec Ball Great Again

— Ryan C. from PA shares:

I've read Screencaps for years, but don't write in too often. I'm writing today though, looking for some Rec Ball advice.

I've been an assistant coach for a few years, but this is my first season managing my 9-year-old son's Little League team (9 and 10 year olds). This comes after promising him I would manage if he played another year, after last year's team never practiced, was completely disorganized, and didn't win a game.

My goals for the year are to focus on the basics, see the boys develop, have fun, and win some games. Appreciate any advice you and the Screencaps community might share.

Kinsey:

Your head is in the right spot, Ryan. When Screencaps Jr. was 10, I coached my first season. I learned pretty quickly that the boys at that age are ready to start winning. They've wrapped their heads around the concept and it begins to be important.

Start with the basics:

Having fun is great, but I've had boys who have come to my teams over the years after being on losing teams, and they tell me how bad it hurt to lose a bunch of games. "Hey kids, let’s just have a bunch of fun this summer," is rat poison if it doesn't come with a side of winning and going to the concession stand victorious after a big win. Getting your head beat in all summer isn't a recipe for future interest in the sport no matter what some people will tell you.

Identify your players. Who can make a throw from short to first? Watch the boys play catch in warmups. You'll know right away.

Do you have a big kid who can catch a baseball and provide a big target for your infielders? If so, you have your first baseman. There's nothing more invigorating than getting that first casual, clean out on a grounder to short or second. The boys will feel that weight lifted off their shoulders.

Here's a suggestion Screencaps readers gave me for a batting order: Set it in game one. In game two, the kid that batted lead-off is now in the two hole. The batting order just keeps rotating each game. Parents will get to see their boy bat lead-off in a game. It's huge for parents and for the kids.

But you're also here to win a few games. Stagger the order. Mix in your rookies between your big bats. Your rookies will get walks, walks turn into runs when your big bats start pounding the ball. Your rookies will score runs. That's fun. They'll be invigorated. Their parents will be invigorated. The team energy rises.

Mix up the defense. Play kids all over. That doesn't mean placing your right fielder at short in a 13-12 game in the last at-bat. Hopefully the right fielder has scored a couple of runs. Maybe got to play second for an inning. Let's go win a game.

Challenge your kids. At the end of every practice, I split the boys into two teams. One half goes to second base. The other half is at home. We do races. Second to home. Home to first. The boys absolutely love it. The competitive juices come out.

Good luck.

Must've been written by some purple-haired BGSU LIB

Yes, I laughed at this one. It was usually two semesters because the freshmen girls typically took the first semester somewhat serious before turning into raging drunks over the winter and flaming out by the end of spring.



Over the summer, they lost interest in school and never went back.

Could you live in California under Gavin's rule if this is the property you own?

Look at this Wiffle ball field. It could be yours, but you have to deal with Newsom jacking up your taxes to pay for people to take dumps on L.A. streets. Is Wiffle ball Fenway worth it?

Do you miss going to Blockbuster on a Friday night? There's now a game for that

— Michael S. emails:

I am not sure what this says about this generation, but it is probably nothing good.

Someone suggested doing a similar thing except instead of a Blockbuster make it a 1980s Pizza Hut.

Screencaps readers on the state of people parking their cars

— Richard S. is fired up:

I looked at this recent post of this person's parking habits.

What came to my mind is that person is blind, stupid, and arrogant. I live in AZ where this happens all the time and when I see people do this it makes me wonder how they were even able to get their driver's license.

Just yesterday, I went to the pharmacy and saw this happen and makes me wonder if they are too old to drive or that they are suffering from the effects of their medication. All I know is that these people should not be driving.

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That is it this morning. I'm over my time. Enjoy the basketball. Enjoy the weekend. Enjoy the golf you're going to play.

Let's go get the day rolling.

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