Huge LIB AT&T Lily Has MAGA Gasping For Air With This Rare Instagram Content, Field Goal Fireworks & BIG MEAT

My brother, the beer man, came through with a great Christmas gift. Now I just need the defense to come through by actually showing up against the Steelers

Yes, we had an early Christmas gathering over the weekend.

I like to think there are two types of males: Those who like beer signs hanging on walls and those who aren't big on beer signs on the walls of their man caves. I fall into the latter category.

Give me oddities on the wall like John Daly signed cigs and M&Ms. Give me art that makes people stop in their tracks.

But I have to give my brother for coming through with this BEAUTIFUL Miller Light sign that he had laying around the shop that fits perfectly on top of the beer fridge. It doesn't have to be hung. I can easily unplug it and store it when it's not football season, or if I get tired of it, and I don't have to put any holes in the drywall.

That's another thing that I'm not big on: Putting holes in drywall, especially when so much work went into the man cave to make is so nice.

Now it would be nice if this truly no-name Bengals defense with a bunch of underperforming rookies could come up with a miracle and win in Pittsburgh. I'm not holding much hope.

***My brother said he'll look around for a Paige Spiranac Garage Beer cardboard cutout. I'm not sure Mrs. Screencaps will let that one in the house.

This shit needs to stop and it needed to stop at least two years ago when my blood pressure was through the roof over the women who refused to use the sidewalk down our street at dusk wearing BLACK clothing and no reflectors

I'm sure there are numerous people reading Screencaps who do this. We will have to agree to disagree on this behavior because it will not matter what you email me to change my mind. It's not happening.

Our neighborhood has winding roads and we'll have couples out in the middle of the road walking their dogs like there's not a street that cars use. They've turned our neighborhood streets into a giant walking path.

Get on the sidewalk!

What? It's not wide enough? Our huge city park has a wide walking path that will accommodate at least four dogs wide. You can treat the path as Daytona International. Get four wide into the turns.

Great American® Vern in the PNW should serve as an inspiration to each one of us

— Vern just keeps humming along. Rainy days be damned. Vern is getting after it this week. That's Vern in the middle with his team's haul:

Joe I told you no pics it didn't happen! Needless to say -it happened! This pic represents the following-A great day of fishing on the Quinault River-60 years plus USAF service for my fishing partner and me-and 40 years as a fireman for my oldest son. Tomorrow it is going to rain all day-who cares- the fish don't! Off your dead ass and just do it!

Letterman jackets talk

— Brent P. in Indiana emails:

Reading about the letterman’s jacket the last couple of days made me realize that some folks earned a jacket after their first letter earned. Did I misinterpret this? At my high school, your first letter earned was just that, a letter.

The second letter earned was a letterman’s sweater. And only on the third letter did you earn "The Jacket". If you were a sophomore in the halls wearing a jacket, then you were a stud.

If you were not a football player, then it was hard to earn one by winter of senior year. I was a three-year baseball letterman and two-year basketball letterman. Earned my first letter spring of sophomore year, second letter for basketball in winter of junior year, and third letter spring of junior year.

So, I was able to wear my jacket for one winter my senior year. The holy grail at our school was the letterman’s blanket, earned after your eighth letter. I only know a few kids to earn the blanket and my sister being one of them.

— Bryan in Pleasanton, California checks in:

Question from SC today regarding varsity jackets. I agree that it was a bigger deal back in my day. It was a source of pride, representing something earned.

As for today - I have 3 kids, 2 in college and 1 senior in HS. All 3 have varsity/letterman jackets. It seems most kids still get them, especially multi-year and multi-sport athletes. Do they wear them? That's another story. Essentially, my kids only wear them at school events.

Case in point - see attached photo from last week, celebrating senior day for kid#3 - Song/Dance team.

As you can see, kid#1 has his jacket. He's a senior in college and came home for the event. Also, kid#2 has her jacket. She's a sophomore in college and came home as well. Might not have been their choice to wear them but they looked good in them!

FWIW - I didn't wear mine, since the body has 'changed' a little in 40 years since being a 17 year old track/xc runner. (yes, I loved the updates on your son and his first running experience. hope he has many more!)

— Steve from Baton Rouge checks in on this one and more:

Had to write about handling tailgaters, especially with one new driver in the house and another just learning. Love the idea of the windshield washer as Bond level deterrent and I'll pass that on to my newbies. I've programmed them to think about any aggressive driver as someone that REALLY needs to get to the bathroom. We've all been there and it can turn aggression into sympathy very fast to defuse the situation. Try it, you'll see how well it works.

Jeff D is correct, only see a handful of Letterman jackets at either of my kids schools. My son has one athletics letter and several academic letters and we have to physically put it on him or it would live in the back of the closet. Same with my daughter. She calls the girls at school that wear them as "try hard" girls which sounds negative when she says it. And neither of them have been excited about driving, which is all too common among their friend groups. Kids these days....

Finally, here is my music video submission. Notorious by Loverboy. Banger of a song and hot girls, what's not to love. Enjoy!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AeRtYEtRX8

How do you handle tailgaters? Do you get out and get into a street fight? Do you use the wiper fluid distraction method?

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY has a plan:

For me, depends on my mood. Highways, freeways, expressways if someone comes up on me fast (even if I'm doing 20 over) I switch lanes to give him the lane. Great when other drivers and I are in sync and create havoc for these road morons - speeding, slowing, not allowing douchenozzle to get anywhere, but that's another story.

If I'm on the town streets where I live and work and someone comes up on me and is persistant I tend to slow to the speed limit, let him/her stew a bit.

If you need the speed just pass and be gone. If you don't pass, then I'll stop early at stop signs or red lights. Basically, get off my ass I ain't moving for you your idiotic ways. Helps that I'm a 6' 255 tattooed dude that goes to the gym. Intimidation goes a long way.

If you're a 100 lb college coed, then I'd let the jerkwads pass. If I see someone tailgating another car on two-lane road I will get to his side and slow down, blocking his movement. Don't F with the normals.

Kinsey:

Scott's not lying. I've seen him in the Screencaps Facebook group. He has an intimidating look for a Dodgers fan.

— Phil in Florida knows tailgating in a state that has many professional tailgaters:

Good morning Joe. Wanted to give my advice on tailgating drivers. I often will have the tv on something random while I’m doing something else just as background noise, especially during the days before smart TVs that I couldn’t just throw on YouTube.

I remember one time looking up at the tv at the right moment, no idea what Clint Eastwood movie it was that was on, but he was in a car chase and to gain a little ground he turned on his headlights, which of course turn on the taillights too, and that movie magic worked to get his pursuer to hit the breaks.

Obviously this tactic only works during daylight, but it was something that stuck with me and I will tell you having lived in Chicago and Vegas with aggressive drivers, seeing the taillights light up, it works.

No tests so far in Florida but I’m scared of the drivers here and I just let them do what they want. Hope everyone has a great day and keep up the great work!

Jim T. in San Diego wants a piece of Lee D. in Tampa over his Sammy Hagar diss

— Whew, we have ourselves a real battle of Screencaps titans. Jim T. unloaded via the inbox:

Look, I get that Lee D. hails from Tampa - America's premiere retirement hub, a place where it is socially acceptable to wear dark dress socks with your Bermuda shorts hitched up over your navel.



And, like a broken analog clock that's right twice a day, Lee D. is actually correct that the original version of Van Halen was better than the second version that had Sammy Hagar on lead vocals. (The original was also far better than the 4th iteration when DLR returned, but Michael Anthony was replaced by Eddie's kid on bass. We don't even need to discuss the Gary Cherone years. Ever.)



But Lee D's smug dissing of Hagar as "nothing more than a top-40 singer who thinks he's Robert Plant" plumbs depths of ignorance usually only found in the Bengals coaching box or the economic policy advisory board of the incoming mayor of New York.



In fact, Hagar was lead singer on Montrose's two groundbreaking early-'70s hard rock LPs - the same two albums that Eddie Van Halen later credited with shaping his own guitar style.

https://youtu.be/dO1FSY6pfOc?si=iDEzvCWVu1tS8XAX



As a solo artist, Hagar (who took Montrose's rhythm section with him when he left) crafted a reputation as one of the hardest rocking acts around, playing to many of the same fans as Ted Nugent and Robin Trower. But, hey, Aerosmith, AC/DC and Metallica all had Top 40 hits, too - maybe Lee D. simply throws them in with Barry Manilow and the Backstreet Boys as "Top 40" acts to be dismissed. Not sure when writing a good song that people like became an artistic crime.



Lee D. then whines that Hagar "writes love songs for teenage girls." Lol ... maybe he can give us a list of classic rock acts that DON'T sing about teenage love? I mean, Mick Jagger is still doing it and he's in his 80s!



He then closes out his attack on Hagar by writing, "Bet the same people who think Van Hagar was superior also have Fleetwood Mac on their iTunes."



While I prefer the original VH lineup, I also still have every Fleetwood Mac album in iTunes, going back to that band's classic lineup led by founder Peter Green. In the late '60s, the Mac was bigger in their native U.K. than either the Beatles or the Stones, and songs like "Need Your Love So Bad" remain classics.

https://youtu.be/RtmW2ek7WkQ?si=8cGHBmanJ93AsvfT



Lee D. comes across as one of those Springsteen-loving music snobs who think a band's popularity is in inverse proportion to its quality. He probably hates the Steve Miller Band and the Eagles, too. (He might even be a closet Hüsker Dü fan.)



Back to VH: The original lineup was better because they wrote better songs. After Roth left, the band simply never wrote as good a song as "Running With the Devil," "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," "Dance the NIght Away," "Beautiful Girls," "So This Is Love?", "Panama," or "Jump."



None of that makes Roth a better singer than Hagar, nor a superior stage performer. It just means he helped write better songs. (I don't believe I ever saw Van Halen live, so I can't speak to Roth and Hagar's relative strengths in concert.)



Lee D. began his attack by writing, "Anyone who prefers Sammy Hagar-led Van Halen to the David Lee Roth-era Van Halen should never be trusted."



I would argue that anyone who thinks Paige Spiranac is ugly and attacks Fleetwood Mac for no good reason can't be taken seriously.

— Chris A., who had the controversial Three Stooges take last week, gets in on the Van Halen hysteria that has rocked Screencaps:

The David Lee Roth version of Van Halen is superior, at least on vinyl. Tell Gen X Warren M. that DLR's schtick has always been to talk through half the show. I saw Van Halen in Baltimore in the '70's and he did it then. One of the more disappointing concerts I ever attended. Eddie was amazing, but DLR spent most of the show vamping and doing karate kicks. The only worse concert I ever attended was a Dio show that was so bad, I fell asleep during it.

— Todd W. gets into the mix:

On the Van Halen argument, I saw them twice at the old Summit in Houston during the DLR days - they were great shows. However, they did not approach this legendary free show in Dallas from 1991, where Van Halen just "showed up" (obviously it was planned, but was unannounced to the public) in downtown on a weekday, AND JUST JAMMED. Hagar sounds incredible, Eddie is at the peak of his powers.

I've watched this vid a million times and I love to look at all those people in work clothes in the audience - talk about a non-productive day at the office! Certainly, some readers were at this show or knew somebody who was - would love to hear some of those stories!

$400 for this?

Have you ever been drunk after a round of golf or some other sporting activity and decided to do something really dumb like buy a $400 smoked apple dome for the hell of it?

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

I will keep you anonymous so your wife won't know how stupid you were one night in your life.

Speaking of blowing money, The State of Buying Tickets In The United States

— Todd in Memphis has some experience in this field:

Ever since Ticketmaster started using dynamic pricing like the airlines use, prices have skyrocketed. That combined with people and the fear of missing out has allowed this to continue. The best way to beat it is simple. It pays to wait. My wife and I were going to be in Vegas Labor Day all week and the Eagles were playing the Sphere that Friday night.

When I first started looking at tickets, they were roughly $800.00 each for the 200 level. On Friday morning I started looking and they were down to around $680 each. I continued to watch them all day, and told my wife the show is at 8pm so plan to be ready to go to make the show.

She asked numerous times throughout the day about if we were going or not, but I told her we're in Vegas, we're going somewhere either way. So finally, at 630pm, I decided to buy the tickets. By waiting until an hour a a half before the show, we paid $350 for two tickets. If you can hold out, you can save money.

Kinsey:

Great reminder from Todd. If you can wait out the ticket scalper assholes, there can be some wins to be had. I need to remember that for upcoming Lions games.

The Dog'on Caddy for your meat missiles

— Jeff in PHX says this tool is useless in his area:

A beautiful 85 degrees today while most of the country is freezing, not to rub it in.

Anyway, I am sorry but I am going to have to pass on the Dog'on Caddy. I don't know about Ohio, but here in Arizona any food left out in our golf carts is attacked and stolen by birds. You don't even have to have food out. While you are teeing off, you look back at your cart and there are several birds just hoping that something was left out. They will grab anything, chips, sandwiches, hot dogs, even a pack of gum once.

Here is my suggestion for Christmas gift of the year. Magnetic DIY wrist band. How many times have you had your screws, bolts, nuts been lost, dropped, or always out of reach!

Show Us Your Meat®

— Vols fan Galen D. is showing off this morning:

Great content that keeps me coming back daily (for years) so that I don’t miss a thing!

Loved the Vets tributes and pics. Thanks also forcontinuing to post the pic of my father after the Allied bombing of 1945 that essentially ended WWII. So proud of that man that was my father!

In this beautiful free country I was able to grill meat tonight. Here is where I zig when they zag.

Grilled oysters from Sunset Beach, NC!

##########################

That is it this morning. It's sunny. It's starting to heat up. Golf is on the schedule this weekend. Yard work is in order. But it's Thursday and there's work to do around here.

Go have a great day.

