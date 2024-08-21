AT&T Lily Dumps Out Circus Trick Content, A Bloody Ballpark Brawl At Petco & Oklahoma State's QR Codes

Reader feedback on my Blake Lively post where it sounds like the wokes and domestic violence TikTokers are going to cancel her

Here's the post I wrote on Lively.

- Paul in Saint Paul, MN says:

You're right on the money with your assessment of both Hollywood and their greedy, grubbing vessels like this Baldoni clown (that I never heard of before now), and Blake Lively.

I quit spending money on movies back in the late 80s/ early 90s for just this reason. 1) The quality of the cinematic experience and subject matter began to decline steeply, and 2) despite the noticeable decline in the quality of their works, there was a steady increase in ticket prices which only told me that they were treating the consumer like [suckers].

- George Y. weighs in:

GREAT article about It Ends With Us. I REFUSE to see the film, streaming or theatrical. I can smell woke, hypocritical gunk from the other side of my flat-screen TV.

Kudos to you for the clarity on why Hollywood makes these virtue-signaling, male-bashing pieces of gunk.

It's all about the revenue.

- Jeffery D. writes:

Thanks for your thoughtful article on the Blake Lively situation. Here are my thoughts in response to it, if interested!

Did you read the statement released by Brandon Sklenar? If one were to use that as a reference, it would seem there was more motivation than mere money driving the mojo of this film.

On one hand, as I have worked in groups on big projects for months, I have to admit, parties and celebrations and relief at the end of a huge endeavor isn't really that abnormal in my opinion--especially considering although the movie's theme is serious, the film is just that: art and nothing more.

People who have worked closely together have steam to let off. A party at the end of a project can smooth raw emotions, encourage better conclusions, no matter what the preceding work involved, save a few rare instances.

Yet, I do concede, of course, money has to be a big part of the equation. No producer, director, actor ever wants to be part of a low grossing film. Still, I don't see that it appears that profit was the overriding factor here no matter how hard I try. It's just as crucial a concern in making this movie as any other.

I finally do agree however she did overplay all the floral references, almost like she temporarily forgot all about the film and it serious tone (as others mentioned). Yet, I have no problem with her promoting her established skin biz...I don't think she needs to pack up and lie low just because of one dramatic role, come on ruthless internet trolls! LOL!

She could've definitely been a bit more sensitive in the weeks after the release, no doubt. Are we surprised though? She lives in a gilded world we can only imagine. I'm sure we'd all act the same way if we'd grown up incredibly beautiful and lucky. With four kids, a star hubby, money, power, prestige, and looks, she is probably so blissed out in the now it's surprising she didn't make bigger blunders without even noticing lol!

Finally, who cares if two actors on a set didn't get along just right, especially in a love scene? Happens all the time, no big deal.



I plan to see it, just to support Brandon and Blake on principle now. I feel some sympathy for her for being so innocently skewered online. She has/had good intentions I'm pretty certain, unfortunately along with some inadvertently uncouth PR.

Still, I adamantly hope as Brandon referenced, the importance of the movie will be remembered, not all this related tripe. What a touching, amazing he statement he wrote with love and conviction and truth that defines what is really important.



Ultimately, your headline says it all and bespeaks a likely outcome given the unforgiving nature of the internet.

Screencaps readers share their NFL Sunday Ticket strategies

I got an email last night stating you'll now be able to track your fantasy team stats and scores on your TV via a new "Fantasy View" option. You'll get real-time fantasy scoring updates right on the TV after linking your Yahoo fantasy account to your TV.

That leads me to my next question about YouTubeTV and the NFL: How long until you bet on your television? How long until there are betting options on the YouTubeTV sidebar?

That can't be far off.

Disclaimer: #notsponsored

- Brett G. writes:

I just finished today's edition of SC, albeit later than normal. My step-son Quinn turned 20 today and we were celebrating! I then checked my email and was reading a Front Office Sports email (not sponsored) I get on the daily. They were talking about Sunday Ticket. Here's the part of the article you may be interested in.

----------------

Money Game

Google, which is not part of the controversial lawsuit, is entering its second season with NFL Sunday Ticket rights, at a cost of $2 billion annually.

YouTube and YouTube TV, both owned by Google, are offering more customizable multiview streaming options this season, which figures to be a popular addition among subscribers.

The base price of Sunday Ticket increased by $30 this month, up to $379 for YouTube TV subscribers, and $479 for the à la carte option. Sunday Ticket subscriptions are also now available to purchase via the Apple App Store—but at a higher rate of $680. Apple takes a 30% cut of purchases made through its app store.

Apple users can still choose to purchase a Sunday Ticket subscription with a Google account for the cheaper price and use the same YouTube or YouTube TV app on their Apple devices.

------------------

I guess they add the 30% cost to the YouTube price. Why you would want to pay 30% more to buy it through the Apple app store is beyond me. Glad to pass on the info!

Kinsey:

The whole Apple side of things this week has been confusing. I don't have an MBA to figure it all out.

- Brian G. emails:

I am sure you have many responses already but I get Sunday Ticket + Red Zone for $489 total for the season ($449 if no redzone). If you pay for YouTube TV at $73 a month you can get Sunday ticket for $100 less than I paid (349/389). So unless you get value from the base youTube TV the cheapest way is Sunday Ticket on YouTube wth NO YouTube TV sub.

- Jay in Melbourne, Florida says:

Enjoying my SC reading every day, keep up the good content. Regarding NFLST – I have YTTV and got the initial year of ST (No RZ) last year with early sign up in June 2023 for one-time payment of $282.

This year I opted for early renewal at $284 paid via 4 payments of $71 (all numbers rounded) that started in May and just completed last week. Bottom line is I now have gotten two years of ST for $566.

I plan to do early renewal next year if/when offered for the biggest discount. My current YTTV subscription after taxes/fees is $81/month.

Ohio golf course will help those of you who crap your pants

Jim M. thought I'd appreciate this one.

The phone number on the flyer returns to Sable Creek Golf Course in Hartville, OH between Akron and Canton. If you're in the area after a long night of Busch Lights and chicken wings, this might be a course for you.

More Screencaps readers are thinking about eastern Tennessee

- Fitz and Mrs. Fitz write :

Hope you and the family are well and enjoying peak patio season! #RespectSummer #YachtRock

On a recent Saturday, 8/17, Screencaps, you posted a bit from another fan (Keith) asking about looking to move to eastern Tennessee. This jumped out to me and the Mrs. We’ve had this area at the top of our list for a while. We've been looking at a few spots in SEC country, and this area is what we want to explore first. The smaller community, desire for acreage (5-10+), aligned political climate and beautiful scenery are all in line with where we would like to retire. Since we haven’t spent any time in the area (yet) we would love to get information from those more knowledgeable. Where to start, and who to talk to?

Any chance you could put us in touch with the Johnson City gang and/or the Screencaps community for some guidance about moving to eastern TN? Please share my email with those you think appropriate to respond.

Kinsey:

Fitz, I have forwarded your email to Johnson City, TN gang leader Galen D., who tends to these matters. At this point, he can probably build a business out of the readers looking to move into that part of Tennessee. I know Galen is retired, but he might want to go get his realtor license and make a few bucks.

Things that popped into my head this morning while watching the local news

Do bus drivers still give kids sentences to write if they're bad on the school bus?

Do you remember when the hoodlums on your bus would have to write "I will not be a pain in the ass on the school bus" or something like that 100 times or their asses were in big trouble?

That memory shot back through my brain this morning.

How are we feeling about 40-year mortgages and 96-month car loans?

Here are some sobering numbers that have been released over the last couple of weeks.

Americans owe $1.14 TRILLION in credit card debt The average credit card balance is now at $6,329 (that's up 4.8% YOY) The average credit card APR is at 20% 55% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck

Meanwhile, last night, I worked on the patio to get it dialed in for the college football and NFL seasons. My $349 investment into NFL content vs. $500 trips to NFL games is looking better and better.

On a happier financial note, #NEVERFORGET

I can't leave you guys with that financial mess above. Let's go out with a tribute that never gets old. By now you know the Jim Sinegal story and his threat to Costco management if they ever remove the $1.50 dog combo.

It remains one of the biggest inflation-busting meals in U.S. history and why Costco has had to institute card rules. Too many people were getting the combo as their lunch in certain cities. Lines were too long.

Tbank you, Jim.

######################

And that's it for this beautiful August morning with college football in the air. You can start to feel it around here. The temp was about 50 degrees when I woke up. The pumpkin spice latte crowd is excited, but they're about to get a dose of reality next week when it's 93.

I can't wait. Bring it. Respect Summer. Respect Patio Season. Do your part.

Let's go have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :