For The Price Of An Affordable Mid-Size Sedan, You Too Can Send Your Ashes To Mars

It's not something people want to talk about too much, but it's an inevitability: you have to come up with a place to stash your remains or your ashes after you kick the proverbial bucket.

And while your kids may not tell you this, I'm pretty sure they're not going to want to have you in a porcelain jar on their mantle. Not that they don't like you, just think how much other cool stuff could go on that mantle. I'd put a model of a Formula 1 car, but that's just me.

Also, do people even have mantles anymore? I think those are on the verge of extinction.

But speaking of cars, for a little less than the price of an affordable mid-size sedan like a Subaru Legacy or a Hyundai Sonata, you can save some space on your kids' mantles (if they have them) by launching your cremains to Mars.

According to Space, Celestis — a "space memorial company" — has started taking reservations for what they're calling "Mars300," a spaceflight with the aim of putting human remains in orbit around Mars.

Celestis, which is based in Texas, has been sending human and even pet remains into space since the company began operations back in the late ‘90s. Now, they’ve got their sights set on the Martian orbit.

But why would someone cough up $24,995 to get crammed into what I have to assume looks something like an ATM canister, only to float around a space rock for the rest of time?

Well, think about it. If you make a 10 percent down payment to reserve your spot on the mission (and plan on checking out of Hotel Life before the mission lifts off), you would be one of the first Earthly lifeforms to reach Mars.

That's kind of cool… too bad you can't really enjoy it too much.

Yeah, it's a lot of money, but just think how much one-upping you could do on people who will be stuck on boring ol' Earth for the rest of time.

"Oh yeah, cool, so you're going to be buried on the family plot in your hometown. Me? I'm going to Mars!"