A's Fans Pummel Giants Fans In A Prison Yard-Like Beatdown

For A's and Giants fans, it's been a relatively good year because we haven't reported on any murders, prison stabbings or serious injuries from these two groups.

However, there was a nasty prison yard-like, gangbanger-like, fight that is believed to have broken out during a game last week when the A's made the trip across the Bay for a two-game set.

While this is your typical two-on-two street brawl, things take a turn when 415 Giants fan wakes up from a quick nap and decides he's going to help save his buddy who is taking incoming fire.

Wrong move, bro.

As you can hear, one of the guys is either named "Eric" or "Aaron" because his boy keeps yelling the name as he refuses to stop the prison yard beating.

If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times, the Bay Area, or Los Angeles, is the last place you want to find yourself in the middle of a prison yard fight. Remember: These people fight with prison shanks. Walk away from any potential fight. These people mean business.

And NEVER get back up after taking a punch thinking you're going to hop back into the action.