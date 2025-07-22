Tennis Star Makes Waves With Bikini Photos, Soaks Up Summer Heat

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka seems to be enjoying summer.

I'll be the first to admit that I don't know anything about pro tennis. Not a single thing. That would likely shock you all if you knew who I am engaged to, but that's a conversation for another day.

The sport doesn't do anything for me. The top 100 players in the world could walk into a bar I'm at and I would be none the wiser.

However, I do understand the content game. That's something I know plenty about, and Sabalenka appears to be crushing it.

Aryna Sabalenka soaks up the sun.

Sabalenka, who was born in Belarus, decided to embrace the summer heat by dropping in on Instagram with a new viral post loaded with content.

I don't think you need to know anything about tennis to recognize the game she's playing off the court.

Admittedly, I didn't know anything about Sabalenka before seeing her on Instagram. A quick Google search tells me she's the best singles female player on the planet at the moment.

The 5'11 tennis star also appears to have a fat bank account. She's earned nearly $37 in prize money since going pro a decade ago. That's a lot of cash.

Might explain how she's able to afford such a nice pool.

Generally, I don't have much to say positive about Belarus - although, I'm sure there are plenty of good people here - but it seems like the country did something right with Sabalenka. Are you a tennis fan or know anything about her home country? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.