Was ARod's Cryptic Message Aimed At Jennifer Lopez?

Alex Rodriguez is back to his cringe, over-the-top, lovey dovey ways as the former MLB World Series Champion posted a cryptic social media message that may or may not have to do with ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez becoming single again.

In far too coincidental timing, A-Rod decided to post an Instastory earlier this week that read, "You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction. - Alex Rodriguez."

Brilliant stuff there, Alex. Truly.

Thank God you signed it with your name so J-Lo and everyone else knows that it was YOUR quote, and you didn't steal it from one of those Chicken Soup for the Soul books.

JENNIFER LOPEZ FILED FOR DIVORCE FROM BEN AFFLECK THIS WEEK

A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez began dating back in 2017 before getting engaged in 2019. But it was just two years later when the couple called things off. Rodriguez had been accused of multiple cheating allegations throughout their relationship, although none were ever proven.

Still, that J-Lo effect lingered on A-Rod, who went viral after their breakup when he posted an Instagram video looking at old photos with J-Lo while having a Coldplay song blaring in the background. (I've been there Alex, but you are Alex fricken Rodriguez - man up, bro!)

Eventually, Jennifer Lopez would find her way back to former boyfriend Ben Affleck as the two would end up getting married in 2022, much to A-Rod's chagrin.

But once again, "Bennifer" ended up having drama as the two have now separated.

So what does Alex Rodriguez do? He decides to ‘randomly’ post his heartfelt quote on the SAME day that J-Lo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck this past Monday.

But hey, are we supposed to expect anything less from A-Rod? He has admitted to taking PHD's in the past to cheat the system and enhance his game when he was playing professional baseball… Whose to say he's not making similar moves now?

Just please be a little more subtle about it, Alex.