Arnold Schwarzenegger's Santa Look Stuns His Fans

What happened to Arnold Schwarzenegger?!

That's what many online are wondering, as the former world's strongest man was seen walking slowly with a full head of white hair and white beard through the streets of Manhattan earlier this week.

ARNOLD IS 77-YEARS-OLD NOW

The former Terminator looked like a shell of himself as the now 77-year-old star was surrounded by multiple bodyguards and appearing to take his time as he walked down a NYC street.

The biggest difference with the former California Governor (Remember those days by the way?) was that he looked like a version of Santa Claus, which is good news for those wondering, because it was later found out that he was in fact PLAYING Santa Claus for an upcoming film.

ARNOLD WAS BARELY RECOGNIZABLE

After the video soon went viral and people began expressing their concern over what happened to Arnold, it was revealed that he would be part of the upcoming "The Man With the Bag" film, hence his Christmas attire.

Some of the comments, however, were not so joyful. One person tweeted that Arnold looked like he "had aged 200 years in 2 months," while many were shocked to see their once impenetrable hero appear to be worn down.

Honestly, I completely forgot about Arnold Schwarzenegger because we rarely hear or see much of him these days in public. It will be six years since his last film, which was "Terminator: Dark Fate," while his last holiday movie was 1996's "Jingle All The Way."

"The Man With The Bag" is expected to be released around next year's holiday season and will have Schwarzenegger playing opposite "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson, as Arnold (Santa) tries to retrieve his magic bag that was stolen from him.