Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells His Dozens Of Fans He's Voting For Kamala Harris

In one of the least important endorsements in United States political history, former celebrity and governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger posted on X on Wednesday morning that he intended to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Schwarzenegger, who nominally pretended to be a Republican several years ago, issued a lengthy statement celebrating the left-wing political candidates, who just recently called Trump "Hitler" and his supporters "Nazis," for being less divisive and less hateful.

When discussing Trump, Schwarzenegger said "It will just be four more years of bulls*** with no results that makes us angrier and angrier, more divided, and more hateful. We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger.

That’s enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you. I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz."

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shows His Political Hypocrisy

Again, Schwarzenegger's endorsement, or more specifically, voting announcement, was unbelievably hypocritical. After an entire week of media broadcasts and commentators comparing Trump and his supporters to the Nazis, on Tuesday night, Joe Biden also labeled Trump supporters "garbage."

READ: Joe Biden Calls Trump Supporters 'Garbage,' Social Media Unleashes Reactions

Bizarrely, Schwarzenegger's delicate sensibilities weren't offended by those divisive, insulting words. Wonder why!

But that type of nonsensical hypocrisy is part and parcel for Arnold these days. After the riot at the Capitol Building on January 6th, he compared it to Kristallnacht, when the Nazis unleashed a wave of murder, attacks, arrests and violence on Jewish residents of German-controlled territory. This is clearly someone who cares about accuracy, perspective, and unity.

Schwarzenegger does also fit in well with the Harris camp, considering he and Doug Emhoff share a propensity for cheating on their wives with their children's nanny.