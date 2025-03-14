Army Drops Bada** Hype Video: 'We Own The Fight'

The vibe shift in the military is real, and it's awesome to watch unfold.

The Army has been absolutely cooking with awesome recruiting ads and hype videos ever since President Donald Trump returned to office.

Pete Hegseth is now the Secretary of Defense, and he's made it clear the military will return to focusing on its one true goal:

Killing bad guys and protecting America.

The Army releases awesome video.

The Army has been on a roll releasing new promo material that goes back to its roots of being the world's greatest fighting force.

That includes a new one released Sunday morning that looks like it was cut directly from a movie. The theme?

"Day or night, we own the fight."

Check out the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

These ads are clearly appealing to a certain kind of person. They're directly targeting young men who want adventure and want to get in the fight.

It's a serious shift away from the ad that was about a recruit having lesbian moms. The Army's job is to smash the enemy. Find and eliminate.

It's that simple, and in order to do that you need people who are adrenaline junkies eager to get in on the action.

That's exactly who this ad is meant to appeal to.

There's also something about fighting at night under night vision that is cool at its core. I'm not even sure I can explain why.

It just is. There's also a reason why the United States prefers to fight at night. We have tech and gear no other country does, and that gives us a significant advantage over the enemy.

I hope the Army continues to pump out these awesome videos because I can watch them all day without getting bored. Let me know what you think of the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.