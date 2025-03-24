Army Special Operations Drops Insane Video That Is A Shot Of Adrenaline To The Chest

The United States Army dropped an all-time awesome video.

There's been a significant vibe shift within the military since President Donald Trump returned to office for his second term.

Gone are the days of making the military woke and focusing on things that don't matter. The job of the military is to kill bad guys.

Whether that's in the Middle East or anywhere else, you better believe our armed forces stand ready to destroy any threat facing America.

Army Special Operations Command releases awesome video.

The United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) recently released a video promoting CAPEX at Fort Bragg in April.

CAPEX is described as follows:

"U.S. Army Special Operations Command Capability Exercise (USASOC CAPEX) is a week-long exercise showcasing emerging technologies, innovation, and unique capabilities. The scenario-based event focuses on trans-regional activities and the importance of modernization and its influence on our ability to win large scale, multi-domain conflicts. USASOC is the Army’s Irregular Warfare Proponent (Force Modernization). We utilize training environments to develop technology in order to maximize ARSOF capabilities globally. During CAPEX, you will have the opportunity to see firsthand how elements from each of our units conduct operations, as well as an opportunity to see how we utilize technology to enable our Soldiers."

Sounds pretty badass, and the video promoting it will have patriotic Americans ready to run through a brick wall. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As I've said before, I could watch videos like this all day without getting bored. They're a shot of electricity straight to the soul.

Remember when the Army had insanely stupid ads and promos? That era is officially dead. It's back to reminding everyone in the world who is running the show.

Our military isn't just strong. It's the strongest the world has ever seen in the history of humans walking the planet.

There's no country on the planet capable of doing the things the United States can do, and that's especially true when it comes to special forces and special operations.

God bless the United States, God bless our military and don't ever forget who is sitting at the top of the mountain. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.