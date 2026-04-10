Photos Of Highly Secretive Army Unit Go Viral, Images Are Incredibly Bad**

Some epic photos of a premier military unit are going viral online.

The United States military has the most elite Special Operations units and no other country's capabilities come close.

The most elite fall under the umbrella of JSOC. The units are as follows:

Delta Force: Direct action and hostage rescue.

SEAL Team 6: Direct action and hostage rescue.

RRC: Recon in extreme environments and behind enemy lines with direct action capabilities.

Task Force Orange: Intelligence.

24th STS: Air Force CCTs and PJs, often augmented to ST6 and Delta.

Photos of RRC members go viral.

The unit we're talking about today is the Regimental Reconnaissance Company (RRC and formerly known as RRD).

The RRC is a JSOC unit that comes from the 75th Rangers Regiment specializing in one thing:

Recon in areas that are incredibly dangerous, often behind enemy lines and non-permissive environments.

Selection for the unit is unbelievably brutal and is modeled off Delta Force's selection. I know a few guys who served in the unit, and they're incredible Americans. The exact kind of guys you want taking the fight to the enemy.

Now, a pair of photos of RRC operators are circulating online after being shared on Instagram. The photos show the operators geared up for a free fall parachute exercise.

Check out the photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's something about free fall parachute photos that just hit different. Imagine having the guts to go 30,000 feet up in the air and then jumping out of the back of a plane, including at night while wearing night vision.

I can promise you that's something that I will never do, nor do I have any interest in ever doing such a crazy thing. I imagine that roughly 99.99999% of the people reading this feel the same way.

Check out the photos below of DEVGRU and 24th STS commandos doing the same exercise, but they're running NODs.

Insanely epic.

What's your favorite Spec. Ops. unit? Let's embrace debate at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.