Army Special Operations Smash Targets In Epic Video, Will Terrify Bad Guys: WATCH

An awesome video shows just how fast elite Army Rangers can take down a target.

Video shows Army Rangers crushing targets.

One of the coolest units in the United States military is the Army Rangers. It's the world's best light infantry unit.

Whether it's airfield seizure or direct action operations to assault compounds, the Rangers have a long and storied history of getting the job done no matter what the challenges might be.

They're awesome guys and extremely lethal. A video shared by @bravo_co_archives shines a light on just how lethal they can be.

To put it as simply as possible, you don't want to be on the business end of an assault being carried out by the Rangers.

That video perfectly sums up the power, speed and lethality of Army Rangers. They're some of the best soldiers on the planet, and when they get the call, it's going to be a bad time for whoever they're chasing.

That much I can guarantee you. We should all be thankful guys like them exist to defend the USA no matter the cost.

