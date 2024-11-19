First Preview Released For Upcoming Series With Loaded Cast: WATCH

The first look at "The Studio" with Seth Rogen has arrived.

The plot of the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series is described as:

"In "The Studio," Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him."

That's a lot to digest, and the first teaser makes it clear it's going to be a bit of a complicated series. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Apple releases first look at "The Studio" with Seth Rogen.

This seems like a bit of a mixed bag. On one hand, I can't tell whether this show is going to be serious or not. Either option is fine, but it needs to pick a lane.

Paramount+ released "The Offer" back in 2022, and it was a great example of a serious series about Hollywood can work. On the other hand, "Entourage" is a look at what a non-serious look at the entertainment industry looks like.

Either way, pick a lane.

The clear upside is that the cast is ridiculously stacked for a TV show. Rogen is joined by Bryan Cranston, Kathryn Hahn, Catherine O'Hara and Martin Scorsese.

That's a hell of a lineup for a TV series. Cranston was amazing on "Breaking Bad," and I have no doubt he'll bring the same magic with "The Studio."

Rogen and Cranston is a great one-two punch.

You can catch the studio starting March 26th on Apple TV+. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think of the preview.