Apple Pie-Flavored Mac And Cheese Is Here To Ruin Your Thanksgiving And Mine

There is no better meal of the entire year than Thanksgiving dinner. It's just so dialed in that no matter where you go or who makes it, it's going to be more or less the same because it is as good as it can be.

So, there's really no need for innovation… unless you need some social media heat or just want to horrify the nation, which is what Kraft has chosen to do with its latest mac & cheese offering: apple pie-flavored mac & cheese.

Why are they playing God like this?

But I guess if you're going to go this far, why not announce it with a little help from the man who once played a movie character that banged an apple pie, Jason Biggs.

This is just breaking my brain a little. Cheese and apples can be a good combo. A nice Brie and some Granny Smiths. But when you throw the cinnamon that makes apple pie what it is into the mix, that's when you really lose me.

It doesn't help that I'm anti-mac & cheese on Thanksgiving. On the other 364 days of the calendar, I'm happy to have it, but it's too ubiquitous to be cracking the Turkey Day menu.

Any food you can throw in the microwave to eat at 1 AM when you're hammered on a Friday night in June should be left on the bench for Thanksgiving.

But, if you have to do mac & cheese because you've got dumb kid (or adult) taste buds to appease, keep it traditional. Thanksgiving is not the time for experimentation, and that's why if someone brought a box of this stuff to my Thanksgiving, I'd have a scowl on my face from the moment the Kermit the Frog balloon soared through Herald Square until the last football game of the day went final.

So, maybe try it for the novelty factor if you must, but when it comes to Thanksgiving menu selection — especially if you're fortunate enough to get the big, highly-sought-after invite to my house — skip it.