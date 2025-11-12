Apple Just Came Up With The Stupidest Idea Ever, And They're Charging Over $200 For It

This might be dumbest thing they've ever done...

One of the great frustrations of my life is that I've been suckered into the cult of Apple. Now, I'm not the kind of idiot who stands in line to buy a new phone with a slightly better camera every September, but my digital life is so wrapped up in crap out of Cupertino.

I'm stuck with Macs and iPhones for the long haul.

That said, you wouldn't catch me dead dropping any amount of coin on Apple's latest offering.

READ: TECH IS MEANT TO SIMPLIFY LIFE — SO WHY DOES IT SUCK SO MUCH TO USE THESE DAYS?

Heck, I don't even think some black turtleneck-wearing poindexter with a shrine to Steve Jobs would buy this.

What is it? Well, take a gander at the new iPhone Pocket.

Dude. I like to think I'm a nice, laid-back guy, but I will wedgie anyone who buys and uses that thing.

The tech giant collaborated with Japanese fashion brand Issey Miyake to come up with this weird, sling bag… thing, which they say "was inspired by the concept of 'a piece of cloth.'"

So, guys; I think I found it: the world's stupidest origin story.

And, as you saw, this thing is going for over $200! I can't even figure out what it's for. I mean, isn't it useless if you just wear pants with pockets?

Also, doesn't slinging your phone behind your back make it at least 80% more stealable?

People online, as they're wont to do, had some thoughts and comparisons for this new… whatever it is.

The public opinion on the iPhone Pocket seems to be overwhelmingly negative. That just means it will be even funnier when a bunch of doofus trend chasers buy them and then have to constantly defend why they dropped hundreds on a piece of clothes to hold their phone when they have both hands and pockets.

"No, you guys don't understand, it's actually way better than just putting your phone in your pocket. Why? …Well, because it cost $240."