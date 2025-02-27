Apple iPhone Changing Words 'Racist' to 'Trump' Baffles Tech Giant

Apple is facing some questions as to why their iPhone's voice-to-text app changes the word ‘racist’ to ‘Trump’ when one uses it.

Videos have popped up across social media of users using Apple's dictation feature where, sure enough, "racist" is suddenly changed to "Trump," which Apple has said is a software bug and are working on fixing in an upcoming software update.

"We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation, and we are rolling out a fix as soon as possible," Apple released in a statement. They added that the dictation software may sometimes display the wrong phonetic words, especially when using an "R" consonant. But, there again, why would it say the word Trump?

Although the company acknowledged the glitch, they were unable to explain why, of ALL the words, that somehow Trump's name was the one chosen for the word racist of all things. Funny how that works out, no? Did one of the software engineers go rogue? I, and many others have some questions about the whole thing.

The dictation mistake only happens on iPhones and not Androids.

Earlier on Wednesday, I was able to replicate it on my iPhone 15, but haven't been able to at the time of writing. Fox News's John Roberts tried it live on the air during his America's Newsroom segment, and it was still autocorrecting to "Trump" when he would say the word "racist" as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second instance of technology going against Trump in recent months. Last year, when one asked Amazon Alexa's virtual assistant to explain reasons for voting for Kamala Harris, they listed plenty. However, when one asked the same question for Donald Trump, Alexa responded. "I cannot provide content that promotes this specific political party or candidate."

Amazon was alerted to the error and did a manual override across all Alexa systems to correct it.

Of course, the point remains, however, that the average American shouldn't have to be the one to investigate and alert the tech companies of their questionable political leanings in some of their product features. The bottom line remains: Those that purchased or own the product deserve an explanation as to how and why it was allowed to occur in the first place.

For those that don't want to see their President referred to as a racist, the latest iPhone update fixes the problem.