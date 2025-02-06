AOC Embarrasses Herself With Net Worth Tweet, Gets Savagely Roasted

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired off a bizarre tweet about her net worth Wednesday.

The Democrat politician from New York is known for being a bit of a firecracker (often for the wrong reasons) and is a solid stream of content.

Do I have a soft spot for AOC? That will remain classified for now, but I will say I certainly enjoy dabbling in her wild thoughts and claims.

That includes a fascinating choice to hit send on a tweet about money.

AOC wants everyone to know she's poor.

In response to a false claim that AOC is worth $30 million (stop lying, folks), she hopped on X to make it clear she's not rich.

"You are totally making things up. I’m not even worth $1 million. Nor even $500k. I don’t even own a house! I am one of the lowest net worth members of Congress, trade no stock, and take no outside income. My filings are public. I loathe corruption, and your lying is disgusting," the Democrat politician fired back.

Okay, so far so good, but why did AOC feel the need to make it clear she apparently has no money? How little does she have?

Her total assets are worth $60,000 and she has liabilities between $15,000 and $50,000, according to FactCheck.org. To put it simply, she has not much at all. In theory, it could be as little as $10,000.

That's pretty wild considering her government salary is $174,000, and she's been making it for more than six years. That means AOC has earned $1,044,000 since joining Congress.

The tweet seems like a bizarre way to dunk on yourself for earning north of a million dollars, and seemingly having nothing left. People were quick to point out the obvious. Below are some of the comments on the tweet:

What you're saying is that your really bad at managing money. You get paid $174,000 annually. Conservatively, around $$900,000 since you've been in office.

The annual salary of a U.S. Congressman is $174,000, and you have been serving since January 2019. Over six years, this amounts to approximately $1.044 million in earnings. Yet, you disclose a net worth of less than $45,000. This raises a crucial question—if you have managed your personal finances so poorly, how can the public trust you to handle taxpayer money responsibly? If your own financial situation is in disarray, what assurance do we have that you won’t mismanage public funds as well?

not sure that's something to be proud of...

how do you have a < $50k nw at 35 while making $174k a year lol im actually amazed

Ma’am, respectfully, this isn’t the brag that you think it is. You’ve been a congresswoman making $174,000 annually for six years, which does not account for outside earned income or other allowances. Your claim reflects gross financial failure.

How do you make 174k per year and your net worth is almost nothing?

Wow. You really should have no say over the economy.

This is NOT a flex. Someone get AOC a book on personal finance and budgeting.

Now, to be fair, AOC has to maintain a residence in New York and one in D.C., and those aren't cheap places to live. How do I know?

Because I live in the Washington, D.C. area (location of the Hookstead compound still remains classified), and I know how much it costs.

That's why I also know that you can 100% save money making the salary of a member of Congress. There is literally no excuse for not having a nice nestegg if you're in AOC's shows, especially if she's splitting costs with her fiancé.

Then again, I'm just a working class man who has had to struggle for everything in life. What do I actually know? Well, I know enough that if you gave me $1 million, I certainly would have a net worth higher than $10,000 to $50,000. That much I can guarantee you beyond any shadow of a doubt.

A man I respect who is much smarter than I am once told me one of his rules for voting is to never vote for someone worth less money than him. If you don't have more money than him, then how can he trust you to make financial decisions? I hate to say it, but that rule might apply to many people reading this at the moment. Next time, debunk the lie without clowning yourself along the way. What do you think? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.