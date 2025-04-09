AOC Roasted By Sen. Kennedy In True Laugh Out Loud Fashion

Senator Joe Kennedy absolutely destroyed Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who goes by the hip "AOC" nickname, in a savage verbal takedown on Tuesday night.

"What do you think of the new leadership: Jasmine, AOC, and Bernie," FOX News's Sean Hannity asked a panel that consisted of Kennedy, Senator Ted Cruz and others.

And just like Stockton to Malone, Hannity gave the alley-oop to Kennedy, who slam-dunked not a WNBA basketball, but an AOC one if you will.

"I consider AOC to be the leader of the Democratic Party… I also think she's the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle," the Louisiana Republican Senator continued.

Mic drop. That's all folks. Everyone go home. Nothing to see here. Class dismissed!

Honestly, I think the appeal of Trump to many people is the fact that, historically, politicians are (and many continue to be) stale and boring. But every once in a while you get a nice zing from one of them, and it hits that much better. The shampoo bottle line? You know I'll be using that in the future when I get into a fight with someone on X!

David Asman from FOX was having some laughs about it Tuesday night on his X account, while the full clip can be found here on FOXNews.com.

KENNEDY'S SHAMPOO BOTTLE LINE IS ALL OVER THE INTERNET

And just how concerned are Kennedy and others about the next era of liberal politicians like AOC?

"Our plan for dealing with her is called Operation Let Her Speak." - Kennedy.

Wow, Senator John Kennedy coming in HOT on a Tuesday as if he was appearing at the political version of New York City's legendary Comedy Cellar.

It's funny, because it's true, as New York Congresswoman AOC eloquently proved a few weeks ago when she delivered this ground-moving, incoherent speech.