AOC Makes Disgusting Claim Against Donald Trump, Will Enrage His Supporters: WATCH

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needs to put the phone down and go outside to touch some grass.

AOC launched into a bizarre meltdown Sunday ahead of President-elect Donald Trump returning to the White House. You can read about the first chunk of it here.

You'd think that she'd be careful about her words due to the fact she's a sitting member of Congress. Not only is AOC a sitting member of Congress, but she's one of the most recognizable Democrats in the country. Well, if you did think that, you'd be wrong.

AOC falsely accuses Trump of being a rapist.

During her little tantrum, AOC decided to lob an accusation that is going to upset supporters of America's 45th and 47th President.

"Let me make myself clear, I don't celebrate rapists. So, no, I'm not going to the inauguration tomorrow," the Congresswoman from New York said during her meltdown when talking about skipping the inauguration.

Fact check: Donald Trump has never been criminally charged with rape, nor found civilly liable. ABC settled with Trump for $15 million after making a similar claim.

I'm not a lawyer, but that seems like it might be a problem for AOC. She also clearly doesn't care because she doubled down by quote tweeting the video with, "Oh, are you triggered? Cry more."

Check out the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for people to react to the disgraceful claim from AOC.

The goal should be to unite and bring people together. It's a new era in America. It's a new day in this country, and throwing around offensive accusations isn't going to fix anything. That's even truer when the accusations aren't true. Shameful conduct from AOC. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.