Antje Utgaard Stuns Instagram With A Revealing Floral Dress For The Ages, Tigers Mascot Wants Livvy & Tomahawk

‘Hey, what’s going on? Screencaps isn't in its usual spot on the homepage by 9:10 a.m. ET'

— Brandon writes:

Man, I know there must be a new intern or something, but it's 8:10 a.m. CST, and Nightcaps is still on the top of the page, and ScreenCaps is down in the Culture section! And to add insult to injury, it's not even the big headline in culture; it's on the right column.

This may be "old man yells at clouds," but I'm mad and offended for you!

Kinsey:

I've received a couple of these messages this week and I'd like to explain that there's not some grand conspiracy against Screencaps. Once I hit publish, the post then has to be placed in its spot by an editor — not me — who is typically also working on the Daily OutKick newsletter — go sign up and sign up for the Screencaps newsletter which will keep me employed.

The editor then goes into the content management system (CMS) and places the link into the slot for the homepage.

But, wait, there's more.

Then, there is a delay in the CMS BEFORE Screencaps shows on the homepage. It can be upwards of 15 to 20 minutes.

I did ask editors about concerns some of you have shared this week and they assure me that the system has been a little funky and wait times have been altered.

If you're looking for the post immediately after it's posted, you can always use the Screencaps category page where you can find all the editions.

I promise there's no conspiracy.

If you remember back to Christmas and New Year's, I filled in for some shifts in that editorial role where I was responsible for the homepage and saw for myself how long it takes for the CMS to place a story.

We're good here. Trust me, Screencaps is an institution at OutKick.

‘How is the Screencaps newsletter open rate ONLY 71%?’

— Dave C. wonders:

It’s really hard for me to believe that the last newsletter only had an open rate of 71%. I can’t figure out why someone would subscribe to a free newsletter and not open it. Well the way I look at is that you have 29% of people not reading the Screencaps newsletter who will never know of the great extra content of screencaps that they missed.

Thanks for all of the excellent extra content.

Kinsey:

Dave, I want you to know the reaction I get in marketing meetings when it's announced that the open rate is that high. It's typically one of awe. Now, the newsletter list is currently littered with Screencaps lifers who really, really want this content.

How are there 29% of the subscribers who aren't opening the newsletter? I have a feeling we have duplicate subscribers who used multiple emails. There was serious confusion when the newsletter launched and people were freaking out thinking they weren't going to get the newest edition.

I believe this is when people entered a new email and now there's a Screencaps newsletter sitting in some dead email account.

I'll get with T-Shirt Manager Olivia G. after I get back from vacation to see if there's a way to boot people who haven't opened the newsletter in weeks.

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston writes:

I signed up for your newsletter yesterday, and didn't get it and don't see it in my spam. So I may be pulling down your opening percentage. I signed up again today... hopefully I don't start getting it twice.

Kinsey:

See what I'm saying, Dave?

— Brandon writes:

It may have been addressed already, but when I first subscribed to the news letter it was being sent to the junk mail folder. A PSA might help a bit.

Kinsey:

AGAIN, IF THE SCREENCAPS NEWSLETTER ISN'T SHOWING UP IN YOUR MAIN FOLDER…CHECK…YOUR…JUNK FOLDER! DON'T GO SIGNING UP WITH A NEW EMAIL. YOU'RE F-ING OVER THAT OPEN RATE!!!!!

Yes, I will be out for a few days, so please don't bombard SeanJo with concerns that I have disappeared — it is summer and this is going to happen at least one more time in July

It never fails, someone will not see my name on a byline for a few days and they'll think I've been fired.

Again, relax, I'm logging off for a few days. It's summer. I want to have a life outside of work.

Here's how this is going to work over the next week:

Tomorrow/Saturday: SeanJo

Sunday: SeanJo

Monday: SeanJo

Tuesday: SeanJo

Wednesday: SeanJo

Thursday: Kinsey

Friday: Kinsey

****Also, please don't text me. Emails are fine. I'll eventually get to them.

'The embeds won't load!'

I know this isn't the best answer, or the answer some of you don't want to hear, but it's what tends to work.

IF THE IGS AREN'T LOADING, HIT REFRESH. ONCE USUALLY WORKS AND THEY'LL ALL LOAD.

If I had the ability to snap my fingers and make the Internet run perfectly, trust me, I would do that for you, the dear readers. We have to learn and adapt. Survive and advance. Take it one day at a time. We have to figure out workarounds and help each other.

When was the last time you took a real guys' trip?

Outside of gambling trips to Las Vegas, I took my first real sports-based guys' trip in 2018 when I started going on the trip I'm going on this weekend.

Now, it's something that I need to get me through the years. It's the perfect blend of debauchery, guys sharing life stories and refusing to get sucked into nonsense like politics or bitching about life.

There's actually an unwritten rule: No bitching, no photos and no videos.

It's a trip I can go on with 36 guys and I don't have to worry about someone recording me and blasting it on some social media app.

It's a dream come true.

My Augusta, Georgia golf partner Wes G. is going on a guys' golf trip of his own

— Wes G. checks in:

I'm going on a weekend golf trip this weekend myself with 23 other guys to the Pinehurst,NC area. We will probably take a ride to the Pinehurst resort and visit the pro shop and bar, but we are playing 3 other local courses not at the resort.

We used to play 4 or 5 rounds on a 3 day trip, but most of us are too old to play more than one round per day. I'm looking forward to lots of stories, cocktails and hopefully some good golf. I will not be using any of the Chatbot jokes you published, though!

About cable; we dropped Comcast, tried Directv, and now we are streaming only here in Augusta.

Hulu+ bundle is our go to, with Amazon Prime and Netflix as add ons.

I'm thinking about going to YoutubeTV for football season, but I don't think they carry the ACC Network, here in SEC land, and I want to be able to follow my Clemson Tigers. I was pretty impressed with the Youtube tv split screen last fall at a friend's house when all the playoffs were on and you could watch 4 games at once.

Have a great golf trip and keep the newsletters coming.

Kinsey:

Notice how Wes G. has the Pinehurst bar on his agenda. I saw it first hand how Wes G. handles a day at the course. This guy doesn't get cheated. And he can hit a golf ball.

I think about that two team Screencaps scramble often. There were Canoe Kirk and I rolling into a golf course not knowing a soul. By the end of the day, we'd met several great Screencaps readers and had an incredible time.

Wes G. is one of the good ones.

The tight slightly used car/Toyota van/SUV market

— Eric P. suggests:

I’m in the same boat looking for a new car. I have done a ton of research and found that Dollar Rental car sales are by far the best way to go. I’m looking at a 4 Runner and a Toyota Highlander. The prices are set. The cars have about 35-40k miles. and they are all 2023 as of last week.

Kinsey:

Any nerves buying a former rental car driven by maniacs?

Eric replied:

None.. After giving it a lot of thought, I wondered, who really drives like a maniac in a borrowed car? Even when I was a youngster in the demographic of mayhem, I was aware that it wasn’t my car. You also get the remainder of the warranty that’s left, which is usually a year or so. I compare that to my friend who bought a new mid-range Mercedes which has been in the shop for 2 full years out of three years of ownership and it comes down to a coin flip.

###################

And with that, I am done for a few days. I still have to mow the yard, get Screencaps Jr. to his cross country summer camp and pack my bags. Relax, ladies, guys do their best packing when we're up against the clock. I'll be fine.

Have a great weekend and a great few days with SeanJo. Don't forget to send him emails and keep him company.

I'll see you guys next Thursday.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail, if you can find it

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :