Antje Utgaard Slips Into Twins Gear & Stuns MLB Baseball Nerds, NFL Draft Memes & LeFraud Is Busted Faking It

Is the NFL Draft overrated?

— Ryan Z. asks:

Do you think the NFL Draft is the most overrated event in sports, or do you feel the hype is warranted?

Kinsey:

The NFL Draft has lost buzz the last few years, and it's only going to get worse because these guys are already making big money in college.

As Jay Glazer wrote last night, we've entered a "Doesn't love football" era for NFL Draft picks. Add it up and we've officially entered the overrated stage for the Draft. It's still fun to see where guys are going, but that organic feeling of the Draft we grew up with is gone forever.

An OutKick employee admitted to me on Wednesday that he had to scrap his robot mower for a push mower due to a new issue I'd never heard

But, first, let's hear from a Screencaps reader on robot mowers laying stripes.

— Kevin W. writes:

There was a question about whether the robot mowers could do stripes. The picture below is a yard that backs up to the golf course we play on, and I remembered to take a photo today.

Note that we've seen it do stripes diagonally as well, but they are very thin stripes and it doesn't look great, but it can do it.

Kinsey:

Now for the story I heard from OutKick I.T. Ryan about his robot mower, a LUBA 2 AWD from Mammotion Tech (#notsponsored).

Ryan told me during one of many Zoom meetings I'm in on a weekly basis that he had to pull the robot off his front lawn due to lack of GPS reception. The robot simply couldn't get the job done due to the tree canopy. It was dead in the water.

Then I heard the words I never thought I'd hear out of IT Ryan: He had to go out and get a push mower. The robot, in its current form, is useless, unless Ryan chops down trees and he's not ready to sacrifice the canopy for his robot.

A Screencaps reader moves from Chiraq to the country & now he needs to figure out how to mow this big property

— Randy formerly from Chiraq writes:

This topic has been widely discussed lately, but Scott S’ story about power raking led me to finally looking for advice from the best damn community on the web. If you recall, last time I wrote in I was in Chiraq and had a postage stamp of a yard to manage. Fast-forward to this spring and now I have 1.27 acres on a hill in NW Indiana (yes, I am now a region rat. I guess that’s a thing?).

The previous owners of this place didn’t live in the house last year so power raking is just the start to the work I have to do around here to make the yard presentable, I am halfway through raking last years Oak tree sticks that have fallen.

My yard abuts a golf course so I can’t be the bum with crooked stripes. Besides buying a truck in the next few weeks to drive around my now 6 month old son (great content in ‘caps for new dads BTW), I think I need two mowers. One for what a wide deck cannot get to and a wide deck for the rest. Sadly, I think I have to go used.

I am hoping the community can help answer:

Do I need two mowers or am I overthinking? If I need two, what is a reasonably priced push mower for the light work? Do I want a zero turn or something that can do more than simply mow? If I go used, how many hours are too many hours on a mower?



I am no stranger to yard work, I have worked on a golf course grow in phase and a few summers in college I worked on a landscaping crew. I simply would like a nudge in the right direction, 18 years in Chiraq took its toll and simply walking into a tractor supply and buying the nicest thing seems silly.

Kinsey:

Let's start here for Randy: How many hours are too many on a zero turn?

If you go for a secondary mower, I can't recommend the Honda 21 in. Nexite variable speed mower that I just bought. It has a dial that will allow you to run that mower at a speed that will go right up a hill no problem. On flat ground, you could run behind the mower.

From the sound of things, you should be looking for a zero turn to handle the big stuff and then buy a used Toro or something cheaper than the Honda for the light work.

There's quite a bit going on here

— Mild Bill in Virginia reports:

The tailgate is self-explanatory, but the license plate is confusing. He has a Redskins plate, but he thinks they suck.

As a former Redskins fan I have said that many times myself.

Famous, or infamous, places in your hometown

— Bill in Dayton, Nevada shows us why his town is…infamous:

Driving around recently made me think of something to bring to Screencaps. Famous or Infamous places in your hometown.

Being from Nevada, we have a lot of fingers pointed our direction when it comes to the good, bad, and the eyebrow raising "pastimes" we have. Even though there is a lot of desert in the state, there are some very beautiful areas as well (see Lake Tahoe). Everyone knows about the gambling, especially Reno and Las Vegas. We have a lot of marriages and divorces annually. Our course, if you have gambling, then you have to have strip clubs which we have our fair share of.

What people may not know is that we are the only state where prostitution is legal. Not walk up to your car and ask "how much" legal but taking a trip out to your favorite "cathouse" or "chicken ranch" legal. For all of the readers who used to watch a certain show on HBO called Cathouse that took you in and behind the scenes of The Moonlight Bunny Ranch in Moundhouse Nevada. This national treasure and a couple others like it (Love Ranch & Sagebrush Ranch) are about 5 miles from my house. They have a whole industrial park where it's located and the street signs while you're driving up, make you smile because there is no hiding what's going on.

This used to be owned by the man, the myth, the legend Dennis Hof. If you do a Google search, all it will say is "Pimp". This guy is such a legend that back in 2018 he decided to run for State Assembly. One month before the election after a night of partying down in one of his brothels near Vegas died from a heart attack. A few weeks later, HE WON!!!! Yes, only in Nevada can a dead pimp win an election, God Bless America!

I look forward to reading everyone else's stories about the places that put their towns on the map.

Kinsey:

Things my hometown is famous for:

Kathy Shower, 1986 Playmate of the Year, is from Brookville, Ohio. You old timers might remember that she was engaged to Erik Estrada at one point. Our historical society building has a 2-headed calf on display.

Honestly, my hometown should name a road after me, or something to honor me as the writer of America's Best Daily Column, as named by the readers.

Is this true?

Do we have any relationship experts who read Screencaps and could give us the data on this one?

Don't hesitate to fire off an email giving some fresh perspective on this topic.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail.

How to deal with the A.I. phone phishers

— Keith W. fought back:

This was in honor of you and your previous work dealing with phishers.

Did virtual golf really ruin Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green's real golf game?

— Jon DV asks:

Tell me more about how this ‘nearly ruined your real golf game’ Millennial Chris B…

Kinsey:

It's true. MCBiBG got so good at Golf+ on META that he was ranked like 100th in the world at one point during early 2024. He was so dialed in that once he took off the mask and played with us in November, he literally couldn't hit a golf ball off the tee box more than 35 yards and every single tee shot would dribble off to the right.

MCBiBG is normally about a 8-9 handicap. Legit golfer. Big hitter. BIG, TOWERING DRAW off the tee box.

He spent all this winter trying to correct what Golf+ stole from his real-life.

There's talk that he wants to show the text group that he's BACK this Sunday on a real course. Stay tuned.

That is it for this amazing Thursday morning on Opening Day of the Thursday Night Mowing League season. It's going to be like 84 degrees here today with bright sunshine. We're talking a late-June weather day in late April. I'm so ready for it.

Let's get after it today. Get dialed in. Get your head right. Go give 'em hell at life and/or retirement.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use the Gmail. Pick one!

