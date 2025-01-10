Benghazi Attack Bombshell Coming? Popular Podcast Drops Hints

It sounds like history buffs might be in for a real treat when it comes to some developments with the 2012 Benghazi attack.

Four Americans, including Ambassador Chris Stevens, were killed in an attack in Benghazi, Libya on September 11-12, 2012 following the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The attack turned into a massive political scandal for President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The attack was first blamed on a video, but it didn't take long at all for it to be proven that wasn't the case at all.

"Antihero Podcast" teases Benghazi attack episode.

Much of the events of the attack remain only known to those who were there. One thing virtually nobody knows other than those dialed in is that two Delta Force operators arrived in Benghazi to help save the people at the CIA annex.

Their role has been shrouded in secrecy, but you better believe Tier One operators don't show up to any crisis to sit on their hands.

Furthermore, people in the Delta Force community….might have a different view of how the attack went than individuals tied to books and movies.

It sounds like the curtain might be getting pulled back on what went down more than than 12 years ago in Benghazi. The "Antihero Podcast" teased Thursday night that there is something in the works involving the actions on the ground and it will be their next big project.

The popular podcast is known for highlighting things the public believes might be true, but reality is something different. Most notably, the podcast has scrutinized Tim Kennedy's war claims.

You can watch the Benghazi tease in the video below around 1:11:30.

Brent and Trent also indicated in early January that a Benghazi episode is coming, and it might not be what people expect.

It's around the 1:00:00 mark in the video below.

Also, check out these hints that were dropped back in December. Very interesting!

It's worth noting Brent Tucker is a former Delta Force operator, and given how small that community is, I'm sure he shares the same opinion on Benghazi as everyone else I've ever asked in Delta.

For example, former operator Dave Nielsen told me in 2024 that the movie "13 Hours" isn't accurate in the eyes of one of the Delta operators there. People might also be surprised to learn how Ambassador Stevens' body was recovered, but I'll leave it there so as to not ruin anything.

The public has never heard the perspective of what happened that night from the only two Tier One operators on the ground. Is it possible that's going to happen? Is it possible someone else with firsthand knowledge will speak up? If so, it might be one of the podcast's biggest episodes ever.

Those guys are like ghosts and the stuff of legend. Plus, the more information the better. Everyone knows the "13 Hours" narrative, but there are other people whose perspectives aren't known at all. As a history buff, I would love to see that change.

