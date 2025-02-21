Delta Force Operator, SEAL Team 6 Vet Share Blunt Truth About Gunfights: WATCH

Is Delta Force or SEAL Team 6 the better unit when it comes to gunfighting?

There have long been debates about which of America's premier Tier One military units is better when it comes to shooting bad guys and doing CQB.

CQB is what combat at close ranges - often inside houses and compounds - is called. It happens at a lightning-fast pace and takes years to perfect.

Is Delta Force or SEAL Team 6 better at CQB?

I've asked a lot of Unit members their thoughts on this topic, and they all say Delta is better. I know ST6 members who disagree with that assessment, and it's good that they do!

However, we now have video of members from each unit coming together to discuss it, and it's pretty interesting. Former Delta Force operator and "Antihero Podcast" co-host Brent Tucker was joined by former SEAL Team 6 member Andy Stumpf Thursday night, and the topic came up. Nothing like a little rivalry fun to stoke the competitive flames.

Their message? It's impossible to say which unit is better……but they are without question the two best gunfighting units in the world, and the gap is significant.

You can watch their comments starting around 1:30:00 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I love the fact Brent made it crystal clear there's not a unit on the planet capable of touching American Tier One units when it comes to CQB.

He's not wrong. The amount of money, resources, gear, technology and time spent training at the Tier One level is hard to explain.

The members of Delta and ST6 are able to flow through a building and smack bad guys before they even know what hit them.

They are badass dudes, and if you think the bad guys have a chance when they show up on target, then you're an idiot. It's that simple. The things Tier One operators - ST6 and Delta - can do when it comes to CQB are borderline hard to believe that they can even be real.

Yet, they are, and they're the guys crushing America's enemies.

Which unit do you think is the best at CQB? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.