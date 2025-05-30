Anthony Weiner Mesmerizes 'The View' Gasbags Who Don't Seem To Mind He's A Registered Sex Offender

Yay, Weiner!

Leave it to the bozos in ‘The View’ audience to give registered sex offender Anthony Weiner, who spent 18 months in prison after being convicted of sexting with a 15-year-old girl, a round of applause after the slick politician declared that he's a changed man and he can help society as a politician in the Democratic Party.

That happened Friday after gasbag Ana Navarro read off a long list of Weiner's bad behavior before asking why he should be given a second chance, which the Dems are clearly giving him by allowing him to go on Dem-controlled television.

"Let me just say, all of that happened," Weiner, 60, began his defense to The View audience. "I accept responsibility for it. You won't hear me do what some other people in public life have done — Donald Trump or Andrew Cuomo or Eric Adams."

Weiner was just getting warmed up for the ladies.

"I was deal with very serious problems. I was dealing with what I now understand to be addiction. I lost my brother Seth to addiction. I didn't ask for a trial. I pled guilty, served my time in prison, served in a half-way house, served probation, went to do work for the formerly incarcerated and I guess what I'm saying to people is, maybe don't vote for me in spite of what they know about me, but maybe consider that journey, that idea that we all go through things, and we come out the other side.

"I'm doing the opposite of what many politicians do when they're in my position. Ignore that problem, pretend it didn't happen, blame someone else, I'm saying I did these things and got into recovery. I made my life better and now if I can be of service, and I'm a damn good politician, I come up with answers, (Joy Behar talks over Weiner: "Yep, you are.") I talk to people directly, I don't try to butter over things, I try to be direct. Then why shouldn't I? If it's just because I have bad things in my past, that's not a good enough reason. All I can be is who I am right now."

The crowd breaks out in a round of applause for a guy who has to register as a sex offender for approximately 15 more years.

Now imagine if that was a Republican sitting in that chair.

Weiner has been here before claiming to be a changed man after being caught sexting

In 2013, Weiner, fresh off a sexting scandal in 2011 where he sent a college student a photo of himself wearing underwear. He denied it at first, then admitted it, then admitted to "inappropriate" chats with six other women.

The guy was just his sexting career started.

After rebuilding his brand in 2013 and on his way to becoming New York City's mayor, this swinging dick admitted to sending more inappropriate messages using the fake name Carlos Danger.

That ended his NYC mayoral bid.

Fast-forward to 2016. That's when the Feds started to investigate Weiner for messages he sent the 15-year-old girl. Those messages included "sexually explicit photos" using Snapchat and Skype.

Weiner was popped for a felony. He went to prison and here we are with The View acting as a conduit to rebuilding his profile.

Further into The View appearance, Weiner insinuates it's fine he's running for office since Trump "is a 34-time felon"

At the 2:30 mark of this video, Weiner starts throwing some serious bullshit against the wall. Watch this Dem go to work.

He thinks that because he said he's sorry, people should vote for him.

Don't believe me? Watch: