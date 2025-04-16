Preview Drops For Highly-Anticipated Sequel With A-List Cast, Features Two Famous Actresses: WATCH

The trailer is out for "Another Simple Favor" with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Amazon

Plot: Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Allison Janney and Henry Golding

Director: Paul Feig

Release date: May 1

Rating: R

Trailer released for "Another Simple Favor."

The highly-anticipated film with Kendrick and Lively is a direct sequel to the popular 2018 mystery-comedy film. The original film was an unexpected box office success.

Now, Amazon is attempting to recreate the magic fans watched unfold seven years ago when the first film hit theaters.

You can watch the preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The original film was a bit of a wild ride. I remember going into it not really expecting much, and came away thoroughly enjoying the mystery. It definitely wasn't my unusual kind of movie, but Lively and Kendrick are both A-list stars.

Plus, let's all be honest with each other. Anna Kendrick is awesome. She might be one of the most likable people in entertainment.

She stands out in an industry full of people who, on the surface, seem absolutely awful.

Now, Kendrick and Lively are, once again, teaming up to take viewers back to the world they were first introduced to in 2018.

The good news is you won't even need to travel to a theater for "Another Simple Favor." You can stream it at home on Amazon. That's pretty hard to beat.

You can catch "Another Simple Favor" starting May 1. We'll have to wait and see if it's as interesting as the original. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.