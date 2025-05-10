Annie Agar Throws On A Bikini For A Content Shoot While In The Tropics, Hardees Racing Van & Human Roulette

Mrs. Screencaps had her night at the greenhouse & I guessed the total price within a dollar, which impressed the kids

Let's just say Mrs. Screencaps has her work cut out for her over the next week as she attempts to put over 300 plants into soil. It's going to take a herculean effort out of her to get it done, especially with it being baseball opening day, followed by a Mother's Day where she's going to see a play with her mom.

This is her March Madness. This is like me dreaming of the guys' golf trip for months. She had been itching to make her annuals purchases since the middle of winter, if not longer.

She actually said, jokingly, as we were parking last night, "This is my Super Bowl."

What did I learn on the 2025 plant load shopping excursion:

She wanted the cart behind her or next to her at all times so she could just transfer the plant from the display rack to the cart in the least amount of effort. It was like when someone pulls up to your golf ball and they don't give you room to swing. Cart positioning was very important and she nearly yanked me off cart duty over my lack of concentration. Yes, she had a list of wants on her phone like Andy Reid carrying his Waffle House chart on the sidelines. But, there were those moments where she threw the playchart out the window to make an exotic, spur-of-the-moment decision like when she decided to get four begonias for a pot that originally called for two begonias. We'll see how that plays out this summer. I purposely didn't stand at the register so I could play guess how much the flowers were game. I was within $1. I guessed something like $278.87 and it came in at $279.45 or something within a couple of cents of that price. Screencaps the III guessed over $1,000, which wasn't a bad guess in the grand scheme of things. There was something peaceful about the greenhouse last night near closing. There wasn't the craziness, the elbowing and emotions that are going to fly at greenhouses across the country today and tomorrow. It was just a suburban housewife in her element trying to figure out which plants will bring inner peace this summer. It was just a perfect scene.

Guys, there's still time to buy your wife or mom a Hori Hori knife for Mother's Day

If you can find them at this point since it was the Mother's Day gift of the year, according to the Screencaps Mother's Day gift guide.

#notsponsored

Don't take it from me, take it from Steve in Apison, TN. I don't remember Steve ever emailing me before. Then, I get this:

"Great call on the Hori Hori knife! My wife said she had really wanted one, but kept making do with the tools she already had. At her birthday party she was showing our daughter in law how to use it to separate plants. I think my son will soon be thanking me for this gift idea."

Opening Day of the 2025 Rec Ball Season

I know, I know…your team has been freezing its ass off playing for weeks now. Congrats.

We'll crank things up today under beautiful blue skies, little to no wind, a high of around 64 at first pitch with temps quickly rising to 70. We're talking a Chamber of Commerce day, folks. Just how the Rec Ball Gods like to draw them up in May.

I did sleep well last night, but I'd be lying if I said there aren't nerves over how this will go on offense. Defensively, we should have enough pieces to survive.

Interestingly enough, the family of the opposing starting pitcher has invited Screencaps Jr. to come over to their house after this game, which could be a throw the pig on the spit after beating him on Opening Day situation.

You might remember my Tom Seaver from previous seasons: The kid who gets full extension, throws methodical strikes and is unrelenting.

That's who we're facing.

In the past, he'd be limited to three innings. Now, he's limited to 85 pitches. If he's on, it's possible he could throw a complete game and stay under the pitch limit.

It's going to be a challenge, but it's not insurmountable. I need my 12-year-olds to step up, put the ball in play & then let my No. 1 go to work on the mound.

For those who plan on visiting Costco today & have been sucked back into baseball cards

— Shawn in Canby, OR shows us:

Kinsey:

If you guys buy one of these, I want to see what you score. Is there $40 in value? Let's see what comes out of these Costco boxes.

Millennials & future generations have no idea that gas station workers used to know every road in a town & pizza guys would have that Domino's pizza there in 29 ½ minutes

Mrs. Screencaps had a running joke when we first met that I never took the same route to get to a place we'd been multiple times. I credit my father for that. He was a master at just winging it and basing directions off of instinct and his knowledge of the major roads.

It's like the one time our family was traveling to Chicago and my dad saw "Lake Shore Drive" off of I-90 on the South Side. Yep, dad took it. Yep, I still credit that decision as one of the driving factors in my parents ending up divorced.

I can still remember the conversation going something like this. "What the hell were you thinking? This isn't good. Don't make eye contact. Get the hell out of here."

Of course there was more colorful language, but you get the idea. It was the last time I've ever driven on the deep South Side of Chicago in my life. Hopefully that never happens again.

Hey Millennials and Gen Z, live a little. Wing it now and then and actually learn the roads instead of depending on the phone app.

Is Spotted Cow overrated?

— Nate W. says it is:

Full disclosure, I have never had Cincy Light and unless their distribution makes it to our fair shores, probably never will. However, per their website, it is a refreshing and crisp light lager.'

I have, unfortunately, had Spotted Cow, many times. The national fascination is with this beer is beyond me. I will take a Hacker Pschorr or a Hoegaarden any day over a Spotted Cow.

My beef is comparing the two. It is like comparing Guiness to Bud Light, or Miller Lite to, heck, pick any craft brewed IPA. Can't be done.

Wait, I just realized Gerard was from IL, it all makes sense now... Carry on.

On Annie Agar

— Chris Y. opines:

Annie Agar is not striving for the title of America’s Sexiest Woman.

The rules of that game do not play to her strengths. It would be like Seth Curry fretting over competing for the dunk title. He’s not winning, why try? He plays a game others won’t play and surely cannot win. He dominates that game.

What did Annie do? She created a title they cannot win: America’s Sweetheart. Cute as a button, playfully sassy, girl next door type who just so happens to have a nice rack. It may not be the first thing you notice, but when you do, it augments everything else, and rounds out the total package.

She knows you can throw a stick and hit two dozen IG models ready and more than willing to put all their wares on full display for any reason or none. Ready to writhe as needed. However, they are like a rookie pitcher with a great fastball who throws it over and over again. It’s awesome, but after a while, you ask, "What else you got?"

If you were a pitcher competing with guys throwing 99mph and yours tops off at 94, would you rush into a fastball competition? Of course not. 94mph is plenty impressive but it ain’t 99. Annie makes up for it by offering an array of good/great secondary offerings: split finger, change-up, sweeper but every so often, she goes back to her fastball and when she does that 94mph looks like 105.

In conclusion, why does she pose the way she does? She’s holding a little back, in her case, more than a little, but the point remains.

I have to cut this edition short. The kids are waking up. Breakfast needs to be served. We need to build the energy around here as these two restart their baseball careers.

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there who will be planting their hearts out as they try to find their own inner peace. Enjoy those Hori Hori knives that your husbands and sons bought for you.

Have a great weekend and I'll be back on Monday.

