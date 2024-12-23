Annie Agar Stuns Instagram With A Strapless Christmas Dress, Romantic Belichick & The Bengals Aren't Dead

I get why Vols fans were so confident coming into Saturday night and why they bought up so many tickets and why Ohio State fans sold off so many tickets and why they ran their mouths after destroying Tennessee

I'm a born and raised Ohio State fan, and if you read Saturday Screencaps, you would know that I was 100% convinced the Buckeyes wouldn't stop Tennessee's rushing attack. Ohio State actually outrushed the Vols by four yards in the 42-17 beating. Yes, I'm shocked Ohio State's defense stopped a running team from the SEC. That's one of the first times that has happened in my lifetime. Yes, I'm shocked Ohio State got that much pressure on the QB, especially against an SEC team. Yes, I'm shocked Will Howard shredded that defense and Chip Kelly actually got the ball into the hands of the most dangerous college football wide receiver and called for crossing routes that would allow WRs to get the ball in space so they could use their speed. I sat there with my dad in complete shock as everything worked to perfection. Yes, I'm shocked the Ohio State defensive back who typically has at least 2-3 costly pass interferences per game was quiet. That was a flaw in the Vols gameplan. Yes, ESPN had a graphic ready to throw onto the screen showing that Ryan Day and Ohio State have been abysmal against the SEC for the last 200 years. No, I'm not shocked Ohio State fans sold off their tickets. They were rightfully pissed after the Michigan game. Vols fans were energized and felt like they were going to kill a wounded animal. Ohio State fans were pissed. The market dictated the scene. Yes, I'm shocked Ryan Day flopped out his nuts early in the game with a 4th down call. Remember, Ohio State fans have called this guy a huge pussy for four years. I don't know if this is a new Ryan Day, but this guy showed Saturday night that he might be done being the whipping boy of college football, especially at home in front of those fans. No, I'm not surprised Tennessee fans are calling Columbus a shithole with the worst fans in football, blah, blah, blah. Tennessee fans ran their mouths for two straight weeks while Ohio State fans were laying low knowing they just got embarrassed by Michigan. You're crazy if you think Ohio State fans weren't going to give it back after that game. I'm completely shocked, even more than the football game, that Ohio State destroyed Kentucky in a Saturday basketball game.

- Jason in Virginia is a man of his word and donated to the United Way of Toledo to pay off our Tennessee-Ohio State bet:

Well that didn’t go to plan. Any how, a bet’s a bet.

- John from SD writes:

You’ve been down on OSU all year (if not longer, and you call yourself a Buckeye fan) understandably so. Thoughts now that the basketball team won by 20 against a #4 ranked SEC team and the football team crushed another SEC team in the first round of the playoffs?

Kinsey:

My reaction: That was the biggest home win for Ohio State since 2018, the last time the Buckeyes beat Michigan at the Shoe. It's hard to be up when you're beating cupcakes and not the top teams in the country, if you call yourself one of the top teams in the country.

As for the basketball game, again, I'm shocked. The history just isn't there to figure they'll compete.

Can the Bengals pull off one of the biggest miracles in NFL history and make the playoffs?

There's still a chance and that's all I can ask for as a fan in late December. Just give me a reason to watch!

There's no denying that the Bengals make things interesting and you're going to see something you've never witnessed on a field when they play.

Penix Energy headline on OutKick

- Ryan Hyatt says:

I don't know who wrote the headline and how long they've been sitting on it... But the Michael Penix Envy header on Outkick was gold. Well done and make sure whoever put that up gets a bonus.

Be well and thanks for sharing what we write and do from Raiderland.

Kinsey:

I think this is the story Ryan's referencing.

UPDATE: This is the Penix envy headline from OutKick.

From the deep thoughts of a Millennial as we close in on Christmas

- Anonymous Millennial writes:

Sorry that was way way too long. I edited it way down below.

1. The last two weeks of December is a 2 minute drill with your best players on IR (vacation). Im sending work emails like Hail Marys.

2. Its lambing season:

We run a commercial sheep operation on the side (hard work, break even, tax reducer). Sometimes lambs get orphaned and we have to bottle feed them. I have dedicated barn space for this, but my wife and daughters bring them in the house and it drives me nuts.

3. Elf on the shelf,

I'm tired of them making a mess. We have two, and they've been around for 10 years now. Momma loves the elf game but Im about to feed em to the dogs.

4. Thursday Night Prime NFL,

What is Amazon’s pre-snap glowing circles under players mean?….Reminds me of Super Nintendo, NBA Jam, "HES ON FIRE!!!!"

5. ND/IU,

Gameday Friday night half time in South Bend…. Des was dressed like my grandma going to midnight mass and Saban was pulled from Grumpy Old Men.

6. SMU/PSU

Mark Jones is the worst. Stick to destroying the NBA ratings and leave football alone.

7. MSU/SD,

Montana State is #1, and headed to the D 1AA National Championship. I spent two years at MSU (half my family is from MT) before choosing my high school sweetheart (now wife) and I came back to OSU (best decision I ever made). Hope they beat NDSU, they cant win it every year.

8. OSU/UT,

Crackin helmets is man shit. Game was over right there. Ohio State fans chanting "SEC" was priceless. You know Herbstreit was smiling.

9. Beer commercials from Playoffs,

Im still waiting for the Coors Light Train to run over the Modelo recruiter in a commercial. Yes, I drink Irish woman beer…just like my daddy and his daddy before him.

10. ScreenCaps Family.

I see you "Real Xmas Tree" in Nebraska! I was half raised by family friends from NE. Great people. Go Big Red!

PA Cattle Rancher - I appreciate what it takes to raise livestock and try to break even, much less make a profit. God bless tax write offs.

Praying for the storm recovery of the East Tennessee boys for Christmas. Hang in there.

11. Joe!

Thanks for letting me speak to the Caps Family. Its a privilege and I don't take it lightly.

12. Signing Off

Screencaps til your legs go numb. You know what Im sayin… "War ScreenCaps and Im Out!" (Jim Rome was on the radio a lot on the West coast when I was a kid)

Cheapest way for the military to travel home for the holidays

- Joe M. emails:

I think what he’s talking about used to be called Space-A (available) travel. We would routinely pay $10 a person to catch an open couple of seats in between cargo pallets to hop around overseas. And by seats, it almost always meant webbed seats like this:

No better way to see Iwo Jima, because there actually isn’t another way to get there, lol. There are a number of risks to traveling Space A, like spending an extra three days in the Philippines waiting on the C-5 to be repaired, etc. His son’s biggest problem is going to be the lack of availability between HI and the mainland. He might have better luck looking at weird routes, such as Hawaii to Alaska or Japan, before trying to hop back to CONUS. There might be flights to Kadena or Atsugi from Hawaii, and then he could hop on a more inexpensive commercial flight from Tokyo to DFW. However, the logistics and potential pitfalls (if he can’t get space on a return flight from Japan to Hawaii and is late, command won’t care about his excuses) likely make this a non starter. I’m not sure how they booked the current flight, but I’m staring at 10 day trips (21 DEC-31 DEC) HNL-DFW that start at $597 (connection in ORD for that one), and another just under $900 with one carry on, round trip.

The Best Place I Ever Sucked Down A Beer

- Ilia in Florida shares:

Just sharing my beer story.

Best place I’ve had a beer was at the airport in Prague when I was 15!

As crazy as it sounds, Eastern Europe was a different animal in the 90s and early 2000s. I had just finished 9th grade and went to the home country for the summer. It was my first time traveling without my parents, although I had some family friends accompanying me on the way there. On the way back I was alone with two connecting flights. First connection was in Prague.

As soon as we landed, I looked for other travelers from the first flight that had the same connecting flight as I did. There was a young family of four and the husband must not have been older than 35. I asked him if I could stick with them until we get on the plane, as we had a three and a half hour layover. He was super cool with it, so I tagged along.

As we found our gate, the family said "Let’s find a bar and have a cigarette". At the time, majority of people in Eastern Europe smoked. They brought me along with them and the man ordered two beers. I figured the second one was going to be for his wife. As the beers were served, he put one in front of me and said cheers. I was surprised and hesitated for a second. Not because I hadn’t had a beer before. Quite the opposite, underage drinking was very common in Eastern Europe, illegal, but common. I was surprised, because I wasn’t exactly "back home" and I though airport security would see me drinking (15 yr old mind). Anyhow, in a span of few minutes I sucked down that tall draft of Pilsner Urquell. In my memory, I have not had a better tasting beer than that day. Caught a nice buzz too! Oh, and the guy that bought me the beer, I viewed him as a complete bad ass.

Love the Screencaps as always. Merry Christmas to all!

- Gen X Warren remembers a beer:

I’m a little late to the best beers game, but these have always stood out.



1. Back in my indie film days (2000s), I produced an indie for a rich dude. We spent the first week shooting nights and overnights. On the end of the first week, and before we went to an easier and normal schedule, I was sitting with my assistants and the Assistant Director going over things. The rich dude’s wife gave us beers at 9 am, and we all agreed they tasted phenomenal, even though they were just Miller Lites.



2. The beer I drank after finishing my first full IRONMAN in Panama City Beach. I was one of the last to come through, 16+ hours after starting. The elite pro triathletes who won were cheering us on and gave us our medals. My wife and I hung out as I ate cold-ish pizza and drank the tastiest Miller Lite ever, then a local beer at our AirBnB called 30A, after the famous area.



3. Any beer after a long race, marathon, half or half iron.



Merry Christmas to you and your family and everyone at OutKick and SC Nation!!

David in Illinois FIRES BACK at his rival Chris Y. and this feud appears to be heating up!!!!

For those who have been skipping Screencaps, Chris Y. famously told David in Illinois that his breakfast burrito looked like Big Bird took a dump on a tortilla shell.

- David in Illinois FIRES BACK:

Haha, I love Friday’s post. Screencaps All-Star and future first ballot Hall of Famer Chris Y., who is so legendary that you have to remind everyone who he is by dragging my name, had to be rescued from drinking like a chick in a foreign country by a guy in front of him ordering light beer on ice. Maybe it’s me, but I’m not sure that’s the way I would have shared the reason pubs have Coors Light. I also would have ordered a Guinness.

Marketing 101

- Travel ball hardo Chris B. in Houston spotted this one:

Just passed the Stool Bus on the road home from the hunting camp. Ha!



This is a great question to ask at the Christmas parties

The Ts are eating lunch together today in Spain

- Mike T. emails:

Shrimp tortillas and Dogfish

Kinsey:

He's not talking about Dogfish ale.

