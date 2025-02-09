Annie Agar Shines On Super Bowl Red Carpet, Chiefs Heiress Ava Hunt Is Ready & Eagles Dolly Says F-Taylor

Yes, I'm here for Super Bowl Sunday!

If you're not willing to work Super Bowl Sunday, this business might not be for you.

So when editor Matt Wiley asked me if I was going to do Super Bowl Sunday Screencaps so SeanJo could move to a later shift which would help us cover Culture® through the afternoon, I said, of course.

You're damn right I'm working Super Bowl Sunday even if I can't stand the two teams and all I care about are my squares hitting.

Look, this is the end of our year. This is New Year's Eve for those of us who work like crazy during the football season. This is the time of year that pays our bills. Today is like that final leaf pickup for the mowing companies before they shift to winter and a little bit of time off.

Plus, outside of getting my ass out of bed early, this isn't WORK. What else would I be doing at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning? I'd be scrolling on my phone looking at content.

Now that that's out of the way, how are we spending Super Bowl Sunday?

No, I will not go to a Super Bowl party. I believe 2019 was the last time I went to a S.B. party. It was a disaster. There was nowhere to sit. There were too many people I didn't know. I couldn't hear the TV and I couldn't control the remote.

The hosts were nice enough, but we left at halftime, and it was the best Super Bowl decision I'd made in years.

After nailing in some trim in the half-bathroom, making a Costco run and tinkering, I think my ass is heading to the man cave to focus on my squares. If I need Mahomes to score a touchdown late to hit a square, you better believe I'm rooting for his ass to win another Super Bowl with a game-winning touchdown.

Just Win Baby!®

Don't be one of the 3.2 no-show losers who will skip work tomorrow

Screencaps readers are better than this. The game ends at like 9:45 ET. If you can't get to work after that ending time, you might have a problem.

I need one of you out there to tell me about the state of no-showing in 2025. Do you own a business? Is no-showing a real problem? Tell me about it.

Here I thought if you no-showed you were fired the next day. Maybe times have changed.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Prediction: You're going to hate the halftime show while Cool Twitter and Bluesky losers are going to say it was amazing

Bet on it.

Remember: Jay-z controls the halftime show now. That was one of Roger Goodell's bend the knee ideas during the BLM era to keep the peace.

Prince and Aerosmith aren't walking through that Superdome tunnel to perform.

Super Bowl Sunday beer aisle vs. pasta aisle in Bari, Italy

— Mike T. somehow knew I'd need content on Super Bowl Sunday and I'd be working:

Small urban supermarket, lots of choices!

Pasta section in comparison

Taste testing, Bierra Moretti winner

Screencaps readers share their egg-periences on Super Bowl Sunday weekend

— Ron O. in Lake Oswego, Oregon shares:

Sorry no pic, too crazy.

I arrived at Costco this morning to find a line, 75+ deep but moving, awaiting me. I grabbed a cart and joined the queue.

I scanned in at 0934 and proceeded immediately to the dairy section where I grabbed a half gallon of half and half and looked at the egg choice. Yes choice, in the singular. A 60 count pack of Organic Cage Free Eggs was all they had. Price was $25.95 or $5.19/dozen. Further, the purchase limit was three (3) packs.

I did the math and figured I only needed one pack. I then grabbed all the rest of my goods and headed to checkout. At 0956 as I was checking out I heard the lead cashier say they were now out of eggs.

22 minutes to completely strip 2 pallets of eggs. Insane.

Time for you learn all about 6 Nations Rugby now. If you have Peacock you can find it in the Sports Section

— Keith is pissed at cage-free eggs:

Cage free, free range, and organic are a crock. Egg producers will admit there's no additional nutritional value to justify the difference compared to battery cage raised. It's all about people who bitch about humane treatment.

I'm in no way a proponent of animal abuse by any means. We love our cows and I'll kill anyone who hurt them, but they're raised for food. Most battery cage raised egg laying hens (88.5% are raised this way) are cared for the same and there's less aggression from more dominant hens. We have that in our angus also some cows are just more dominant, aggressive, or just down right bitchy!

Now if you wanted to be literal free range or organic you'd let those birds only eat what they find in nature instead of jacking prices and using the excuse care and feed costs are higher. I know they have to follow strict guidelines to qualify for those labels. We're 100% grass fed that suits us better expense wise and yes that is a cows natural diet. It doesn't benefit us in the end we send them to the same auction as others.

In conclusion I suppose I'm getting at the fact there are so many regulations on housing, feed, humane treatment, DEP, don't get me started on those assholes, and just government in general they are trying to regulate American farming out of existence and have us import all our food from countries with little to no regulations. Those are facts

##############

That's it for Super Bowl Sunday. We're ready to roll. I have kids in the basement to feed and I need to get that trim nailed in.

Let's get after it.

Eat good. Bet good. Get comfortable. Good luck with your squares and let's end the football season as best we can.

